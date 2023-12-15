“I am too ashamed and angry”: BTS official translator reveals the reason behind refusing to translate Kim Namjoon’s Weverse enlistment farewell letter

On December 11, RM, the leader of BTS, along with fellow member V, commenced their mandatory military service. Prior to his departure, RM penned a heartfelt note addressed to ARMYs, expressing gratitude for his time with BTS and candidly acknowledging his anxiety about the upcoming 18 months.

The message struck the hearts of many people, and some noted the intricacy of the original Korean text, rendering a good English translation difficult. In response, fans urged Anton Hur, the translator of BTS's book "Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record Of BTS," to translate RM's farewell letter.

"I am not ignoring the requests": Anton Hur writes a detailed tweet thread on X to explain his refusal to translate BTS Namjoon's goodbye letter

Anton Hur is an author and a translator of Korean literature and his translations include the works of Bora Chung, whose collection of short tales Cursed Bunny was shortlisted for the 2022 International Booker Prize. The definitive account of the South Korean pop group BTS published in 2023 is titled Beyond the Story: 10 Year Record of BTS. The book was authored by BTS and Kang Myeong-seok, and Anton Hur collaborated with Clare Richards and Slin Jung to adapt it into English.

Hence, the BTS ARMY flocked to Hur and requested him to translate the nuanced letter of BTS Namjoon so that the whole fandom could properly read the letter. Hur, however, expressed his hesitation to translate the letter in a lengthy conversation on X (previously Twitter), suggesting that it conflicts with his “incredibly ambivalent” (based on his personal experiences) views on enlistment in particular.

Hur wrote,

"I'm not ignoring the (very respectful) requests to translate Namjoon's letter—I just feel incredibly ambivalent about military conscription in general because of my own experiences in serving in the Korean army and my own political very non-mainstream beliefs."

He shared a distressing memory of his time spent serving in the military where he suffered serious injuries. His doctor said it was a surprise he lived without more serious bodily consequences after a construction tragedy that completely disfigured all of his heel bones and two of his vertebrae.

Anton Hur explained,

"While serving, I was injured in a construction accident that fractured two vertebrae and shattered all my heel bones. To this day I have fused vertebrae and like 1/3 of my feet skeleton is titanium implants. I was made Person of Meritorious Contribution to the State in 2002."

While he is aware that BTS has never requested an exception, Anton Hur stated in his tweet that they simply want to be treated fairly. Hur also expressed his controversial belief that the nation ought to have excused top Billboard musicians from military duty if it is exempting football stars who never even win World Cups.

Hur went on to attack South Korean officials for failing to acknowledge BTS as the nation's true "soft power," as well as for not appreciating Korean artists and refusing to exempt the group's members. Hur wrote,

"And while I know that BTS never asked for exemption—they want to be treated equally—I am also of the unpopular opinion that if we're exempting soccer players who don't even win World Cups from military service, we should've exempted no. 1 Billboard artists."

He criticized the country's failure to officially declare the end of the Korean War after seventy years of armistice. Hur expressed frustration over the ongoing division and its impact on younger generations who continue to bear the consequences.

For the uninitiated, after years of animosity between the two nations, North Korea invaded South Korea in 1950, sparking the start of the infamous Korean War between the two halves of Korea. Resulting in the signing of a treaty and the ceasefire that stipulated that the nation would stay split. The infamous and treacherous Korean War broke out on June 25, 1950, and continued till July 27, 1953.

"It is shameful that it is the 70th year of the ceasefire and we still have not declared an end to the Korean War. (I mostly blame America for this, but that's a whole new thread.) And it's our youth that still pay for it, whose parents were not even alive in 1950–3.", said Hur

He stated after the discussion that he was too humiliated and incensed over the disagreement to translate the letter. Many people, like the Korean-Canadian writer Jinwoo Park, could relate to the grief and pain expressed in Anton Hur's writing. He added his two cents and posted his answer to the topic on TikTok.

Anton Hur further wrote,

"I am too ashamed and angry at this state of division to translate the letter. We have failed and continue to fail the younger generations for not ending this war. It feels wrong for me to then translate a brave young man's letter of giving comfort to his friends. I am sorry."

"Thank you for sharing your story": BTS ARMY shows support to Anton Hur as he shares an anecdote

BTS member RM, better known as Namjoon, said goodbye to his devoted fans in a passionate and tearful letter as he was poised to enroll in the military. After ten phenomenal years with BTS, RM conveyed his sincere appreciation for the sense of fulfillment and joy that being a member of the group has given him. His moving speech addressed the significance of shifts, highlighting the fact that each end marks a new beginning.

Namjoon accepted the obstacles he would face during his expected 18-month leave of absence in lieu, but he found courage in seeing fellow members Jin and J-Hope successfully travel comparable routes before him. He acknowledged the fear and doubt that come with these times, but he also welcomed the expectation and hope that something fresh and consoling was approaching.

Namjoon wrote in his letter,

"Rather than the countless words that stay in my ears. Our time, love, and sincerity. It tells us what we're going to do. l've always wanted to be with you even if you're not with me."

However, when the BTS ARMY came across Anton Hur's anecdote from his years in the South Korean military which physically injured him, they came together in solidarity to support his decision.

BTS fans critical of South Korea's mandatory military enlistment law, rallied in support of Hur's decision, emphasizing the non-romanticized reality of conscription.

Meanwhile, the global sensation boy band from HYBE is reported to resume group activities in the latter half of 2025, once all seven members are back from their military service.