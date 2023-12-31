"Getting the recognition it deserves": Genius Korea hails 'Indigo' by BTS Namjoon as 'The Best K-pop Album of 2023,' leaving fans proud

Genius Korea published its year-end chart and recognized Indigo by BTS frontman Kim Namjoon, aka RM, as "The Best K-pop Album of 2023." On December 31, 2023, the chart, which boasts a total of 25 K-pop albums for their reverence among music lovers, ranked Indigo at No. 1.

The melancholic Indigo, a private yet global composition of RM's twenties, was made with a fusion of genres, a roster of unique musicians, and remarkable calligraphy.

The heart of the album is in RM's storytelling ability, allowing him to let his audience dive into the recesses of human existence and emotion, even though the words are open to interpretation. Self-introspection and the intricacies of being alone as an adult are depicted by RM in songs like Lonely and 건망증 (Forg_tful).

Meanwhile, fans of the BTS leader were delighted to see his debut solo album getting the recognition it deserves on X and appreciated Genius Korea for its keen observation as well.

"Album of my life": Fans hail Indigo by BTS Namjoon as a timeless musical masterpiece

Indigo is one of those albums that is best listened to the way the artist presents it. Every single song is a poetic odyssey unto itself, but when combined, they tell a tale that stays in the hearts and thoughts of listeners.

With .Paak's help on Still Life, Epik High's Tablo's collaboration in All Day, and No. 2 with Park Ji-yoon, Indigo gives listeners comfort, motivation, and a chance to think things through and proceed with more resolve. The record addresses human longing for the past, their goals, and the unavoidable difficulties that come with entering adulthood.

Symbolizing and engraved on the album as the "last archive of my twenties," Namjoon wraps up his emotions, struggles, experiences, and dreams of the last decade in the beautifully written and composed masterpiece Indigo.

As a result, fans expressed how grateful they are to Namjoon for creating such a beautiful work of art on X (formerly).

The reason the project always has a unified character, even when the record delves into themes of skepticism and trepidation, demonstrates the musical prowess of Kim Namjoon, aka RM. The BTS leader—a well-decorated songwriter with KOMCA credit for 217 songs—showcases his range of writing and composing with his debut solo album, which was released in December 2022.

On top of that, RM was featured in an edition of Rolling Stones Korea on September 27, 2023. The magazine called the rapper one of the most influential and distinctive individuals in the K-pop business for his work on Indigo and what he has established so far with his six friends and bandmates of BTS.

Indigo is a poetic masterwork that is apt to be ranked as the No. 1 finest album of the year since it presents both ambitious and introspective viewpoints.

For the unversed, Genius tracks page activity for songs, albums, artists, and lyrics in Pop, Rap, Country, R&B, and Rock categories using Chartbeat. It displays daily, weekly, monthly, and all-time activity.

The chart, which focuses on releases available on services like MelOn, Genie, Spotify, Apple Music, and other Korean and foreign music platforms, illustrates listeners' interest in song lyrics and deeper meanings.

In the meantime, Kim Namjoon enlisted in the South Korean military on December 11, 2023, alongside teammate Kim Taehyung, aka V. BTS members Jimin and Jungkook followed suit and enlisted together on the following day, December 12.

The four members, including Suga, are reported to return in June 2025 after serving in the military. However, BTS member Jin will return in June 2024, followed by J-hope in October 2024.