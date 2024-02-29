"Congratulations to our soldiers": Fans send in wishes as BTS’ RM, Taehyung, Jimin & Jungkook are reported to be promoted to Private First Class

On February 29, 2024, an X user shared that BTS members Jungkook, Taehyung, Jimin, and Namjoon were reported to get promoted to Private First Class in the military. X user @jaya20dec shared the recent update that took the internet by storm. The four BTS members enlisted in the South Korean military in December 2023 and were deployed in separate units once they graduated after completing basic military training.

On January 16, 2024, Namjoon, aka RM, and Taehyung graduated as Elite Soldiers and were deployed to the 15th Infantry Division and 2nd Military Corps, respectively. Jungkook and Jimin were deployed to the 5th Infantry Division, where BTS member Jin has been serving since December 2022.

Fans swelled with pride and sent their wishes to the four BTS idols via X (formerly Twitter).

"I am incredibly proud of them": Fans swell with pride as BTS Jungkook, Jimin, V & RM get promoted together

As of December 2023, all seven members of Bangtan Sonyeondan, aka BTS, were actively enlisted in the South Korean military to fulfill their mandatory service. After completing almost three months in the Republic of Korea, the four members will receive their first official promotion to Private First Class from the rank of Private.

"ldeungbyeong" (일등병 or translated as 1st class private) in the Republic of Korea Army Force (ROKAF) is the designation given to recruits within one year of their enlistment upon special request from their supervisor.

The latest promotion is reported to be held on March 1, 2024, as both Namjoon and Taehyung graduated as Elite Soldiers. After completing his five weeks of basic training and a military graduation ceremony, BTS' Jimin was named the finest trainee in his unit by the division commander on January 18, 2024.

Additionally, the Chief of Division bestowed upon him the HONOR OF EXEMPLARY with appreciation. Meanwhile, Jungkook has reportedly been acing every drill in the military camp. Fans were filled with pride as they received the update of the four idols getting promoted within three months of enlistment.

The ranking system within the Korean military explained as BTS member Jin currently serves as a Sargeant

"Private" is the lowest rank for enlisted personnel in most military. The ranks of commissioned officers are composed of general officers ("Jangseong"; 장성), field-grade officers ("Yeonggwan"; 영؀/), and company-grade officers ("Wigwan"; 위관).

The three branches of the South Korean Armed Forces—the Army, Navy, and Air Force—all have the same official titles in Hangul. Senior enlisted (also known as "Byeong"), commissioned officer, warrant officer, and non-commissioned officer, are the ranks of the South Korean military arranged in declining order of authority.

The next promotion from Private First Class is a Corporal, which has three stripes on the shoulder. Currently, BTS member J-Hope is serving as a Corporal in the South Korean military. BTS' Jin is serving as a Sergeant in the 5th Division, a designation higher than a Corporal.

BTS members Jungkook, Taehyung, Jimin, and Namjoon will be discharged from the South Korean military in June 2025, after which they will resume group activities.