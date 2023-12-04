"CONGRATULATIONS SERGEANTKIM SEOKJIN”: Fans celebrate as BTS' singer makes a surprise announcement through his birthday message

On December 4, 2023, BTS' Jin took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse to express his gratitude to fans worldwide for their birthday wishes. He also shared the surprise news of his early promotion in the military.

The Astronaut singer is currently serving his mandatory military service in South Korea. Fans celebrated his birthday on December 4 with great enthusiasm. They flooded various social media platforms, including Instagram, Weverse, Facebook, and Twitter with birthday wishes.

As soon as ARMYs came to know about the singer's early promotion and read his grateful Weverse post, they were overjoyed. One fan commented:

"It's so heartbreaking": Jin is sad that he can't celebrate his birthday with fans as he is in the military

Despite being currently enlisted for his mandatory military service, the K-pop idol expressed in his post a tinge of sadness about his absence from fans. However, he reassured them that a grand celebration would be in store once he completed his service to the nation. His Weverse post, shared by user @btsinthemoment, stated:

"hello, its jin.im truly thankful to everyone who wished me a happy birthday."

"i always enjoyed my birthday together with ARMYs with a live but my heart hurts because unfortunately i couldnt enjoy it with you all this year. although i physically can not be together with you all, please know that my heart is having a fun time with you all hehe"

He further stated how time had passed and how he was sad about the members getting enlisted. He stated, as translated by user @btsinthemoment on X:

"a year has already passed since i have enlisted in the military. there is still a lot of time left, but my heart races with the thought of being together with you all after just a third more of the total time. ah also i heard that our members are enlisting(kekekekekekekekekekekekekekekekekekeke) tearsd (typo) are blurring my vision ㅠㅠ i hope that time goes by quickly so that i can have a good time again with the members and ARMYs. thank you once again for the birthday wishes and i will see you soon."

Concluding his Weverse post, Jin revealed his recent early promotion, as translated by the same user on Weverse:

"thank you once again for the birthday wishes and i will see you soon.

this was currently sergeant kim seokjin who has been promoted early once again due to his outstanding military service (important)"

Overwhelmed by the news of Jin's promotion, fans took to social media to congratulate the idol on his well-deserved achievement. They expressed their appreciation for his thoughtful response to their birthday wishes.

See the reactions of fans as BTS's singer makes a surprise announcement of his promotion to Sergeant through his birthday message:

Jin will complete his mandatory military service on June 12, 2024.