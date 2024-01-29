"He's so relatable": BTS Jin's fictional day schedule full of thinking about ARMY and other cute things leave fans cackling

On January 29, 2024, BTS Global Official Fan Club released new content centered around Kim Seokjin, also known as Jin. The released content is a two-piece pie chart that is divided into time slots based on how the BTS superstar prefers to spend his day. One version of the chart shows his celebrity life and how the 24 hours are divided to fit into his busy schedule, while the other version shows what the Moon singer would like to do when he has free time.

As fans are well aware, Kim Seokjin enlisted in the military on December 13, 2022, and since then, fans have been waiting for his return to the spotlight. Hence, the new pie chart from BTS' official fan club, in association with Weverse, made the ARMYs leap with joy as they found the content cute and "relatable." One fan on X commented,

"HE'S JUST SO CUTE AND REAL": Fans find Jin's time-table created by BTS' Global Fan Club to be relatable

Jin, currently serving in the military, is anticipated to return in June 2024, sparking fan speculation about the possibility of new music. The Korean media organization Daishin Securities has reportedly stated in many sources that The Astronaut singer is expected to release his debut solo album in 2024.

It should be acknowledged that neither an official statement nor any rumors have been confirmed by BigHit, the band's label. However, this hasn't prevented fans from conjecturing wild speculation on the internet. With the Moon singer's return inching closer every day, the BTS ARMYs eagerly await his official discharge from the military.

Until then, the little pie chart created by the fan club became a source of solace for distraught fans worldwide. In the pie chart, which depicts a clock, "Superstar Day Jin," the day starts at 8 am when he thinks about ARMYs till 9 am while on his way to work. From 9 am to 9 pm, the singer is busy attending meetings, dance and singing rehearsals, making videos, etc.

From 10 pm to 11 pm, the BTS idol leaves for his home from work. As the clock strikes 11 pm, Jin gets busy with his video games and food before hitting the bed at 2 am. From 2 am to 8 am, he sleeps soundly while thinking and dreaming about his beloved fans, ARMYs.

Conversely, the "Ordinary Guy Day Jin" chart has a completely opposite routine. From 3 am to 2 pm, he spends his time sleeping, and then from 2 pm to 3 am the next day, he plays video games and eats his favorite meals and snacks. This further made his fandom laugh as they noticed a tiny sidenote beside his 12 hours-long sleep time that says, "No low effort."

Fans were sent on a laugh riot as they saw the unique and funny pie chart and drew comparisons with themselves as they tweeted on X.

Though the rising K-pop group BTS may be spending some time serving in the South Korean military, it appears that fans will still be able to enjoy an abundance of their work while they are out of sight. Despite the military enlistments they have to endure, K-pop's behemoth doesn't appear to be slacking off.

While Jin's solo debut was certain when his military duty ended, two other members of RM—Jimin and Jungkook—are probably going to release their solo albums in 2024. Fans are excited about the group's preparations for their time away, particularly The Astronaut singer's expected solo debut once he returns from the military in June 2024.

BTS fans are particularly eager for the return of the eldest member and the vocalist behind Moon, anticipating the release of his debut solo album, which has been awaited since 2022.

