"Such a powerful image!": Fans take pride as photos of BTS' Jin leading over 200 men from last year's 5th division graduation ceremony surface online 

BTS member Kim Seok-jin, who is referred to by his stage name Jin, enlisted in the military on December 13, 2022. After more than a year of active military service, The Astronaut singer made headlines for being a top soldier on January 20, 2024, as clips and pictures from his graduation ceremony resurfaced online. The singer completed his basic training in the military and graduated as an Elite Soldier on January 18, 2023.

In the wake of his bandmates Namjoon, Taehyung, Jimin, and Jungkook's military graduation ceremonies, Jin's year-old graduation clip surfaced online as fans reminisced about the old days. Several fans pointed out that one of the newest recruits, Kim Seok-jin of the 5th Infantry Division in 2023, led over 200 soldiers through the ceremony and recited the oath.

Fans took to Twitter and lauded the BTS idol as they called the image "powerful."

"All the pride he still brings": BTS ARMYs praise Jin for leading the unit and showing his respect towards the company commander

Leading the group of over 200 recruits through the graduation ceremony in January 2023, the idol recited the oath, administering vows on their behalf, with the trainees echoing his words. The BTS idol was the first member to head out for his mandatory enlistment, leading the way for his bandmates to follow.

The Moon singer was clearly visible in the year-old clips that resurfaced online on January 20, 2024. During the ceremony, the BTS idol was seen seemingly giving directives to his fellow soldiers. As part of a military ritual, the battalion or division salutes the company commander.

While the majors, lieutenants, and captains sit and watch, each platoon or division has its best soldier leading them in a march or procession. With appropriate military salutes, the platoon marches up to their superior commanders, demonstrating their respect for them.

Jin was seen doing the same in the video as he commanded the platoon in his capacity as its "Elite Soldier Trainee" and saluted the 5th Infantry Division company commander.

For the unversed, a captain is typically in charge of a company, however, first lieutenants and majors occasionally hold this position. A company is a type of military unit that is usually led by a captain or major and consists of 100–250 troops. Platoon sizes vary according to the nation, kind of unit, and organizational structure, although most companies consist of three to seven platoons.

Fans poured their hearts out on Twitter as they came across the year-old video.

Meanwhile, the Moon singer received an early promotion because of his outstanding military service. On Weverse, a global fan community website, the singer posted a touching message on December 4, 2023, which also happened to be his birthday.

The BTS idol is reportedly set to be released from his military duties in June 2024. Fans are eagerly waiting for Kim Seok-jin to return and release his debut solo album.