"They're just like us": Fans stunned as BTS Jin's military graduation clip resurfaces online showing 2-star General Kim fixing the idol's beret

In the wake of BTS members RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook's military graduation ceremonies, several clips of Jin made headlines as of January 19, 2024. A year ago, Kim Seokjin graduated from his basic military training on January 18, 2023, and was deployed to the 5th Infantry Division of the Republic of Korea Armed Forces to carry out his mandatory military duty.

During his graduation ceremony, all the recruits had to throw their berets up in the air as a tradition, indicating the fulfillment of one's graduation. After that, when the Moon singer wore his beret back, several comrades and senior soldiers came forward to lend a hand in fixing the BTS member's military cap. Particularly, a two-star general (major general), Kim Heung-jun, came forward and fixed Jin's beret.

This particular clip resurfaced on January 17, 2024, in the wake of the ceremonies of other BTS members. Fans once again gushed over the charms of the Moon singer and how so many soldiers and officers took care of him.

"I felt peace": Fans let out a sigh of relief to see BTS Jin being taken care of in the military

On January 18, 2024, a Twitter account, @nightstar1201, posted more details about the viral clip from Jin's graduation ceremony. At the graduation ceremony, several soldiers ran over and mended the K-pop idol's hat themselves just as Jin was about to mend his beret. As numerous comrades arrived to aid with mending his hat, Division Commander Kim Heung-jun, who is a major general, came forward and was the last to touch it.

After that, other soldiers were no longer able to touch the BTS member's beret once the two-star general touched it. As per military customs and traditions, when a high-ranking official comes forward to fix a part of the uniform of a certain soldier, nobody else would try to mend it after that, simply out of respect.

This is because it is believed that a high-ranking officer would know best and it's an honor in itself for a soldier to get that respect and attention from an officer.

For the unversed, a brigadier general is an officer with one star, above which is a major general with two stars. Then comes the designation of a lieutenant general with three stars and on top is a general with four stars.

Up to November 2023, Kim Heung-jun, a two-star general, was attached to the 5th Division. The general is reportedly now in charge of the Army Headquarters' Information Operations Division in South Korea. Reportedly and as claimed by the X user, @nightstar1201, General Kim Heung-jun is a good man who "treats soldiers like his own brother" and stands out for being an exceptional human.

Needless to say, ARMYs (BTS fans) flooded X with their heartfelt thoughts and rejoiced to learn that the Moon singer is loved and appreciated in the South Korean military.

Meanwhile, it is well-known that BTS' leader, Kim Namjoon (aka RM), along with Kim Taehyung (aka V), graduated as "elite trainees" on January 16, 2024. The following day, on January 17, 2024, Jimin and Jungkook graduated and were deployed to the 5th Infantry Division.

BTS' Kim Seokjin (aka Jin), is set to be discharged from his mandatory 18 months of military duty in June 2024.