“We are proud of our BTS members”: Fans react as group continues to set standards with unprecedented records for other soldiers in Korean military

On January 18, 2024, the South Korean media outlet OSEN detailed how the biggest K-pop group, BTS, continues to set standards with unprecedented records for other soldiers in the Korean military. The outlet said they perform their military duty sincerely, with some members also receiving promotions and commendations for their service.

The outlet alleged that some K-pop singers are entangled in military service controversies, deliberately avoiding serving their country to avoid hindering their career growth. However, it highlighted how BTS members serve their country honestly and transparently.

After reading the report, many fans took to social media to praise BTS. One user tweeted:

Expand Tweet

"BTS have integrity": Fans flex about how the group continues to inspire others

The aforementioned outlet alleged that several idols create military service corruption, from fabricated epilepsy to the false diagnosis of intellectual disability. The BTS members, the outlet said, continue to set the standard for these idols, demonstrating how they can also be involved in serving their country without any irregularities.

Currently, every member of the group is serving in the military. Jin continues to inspire fellow members, having received two earlier promotions. He currently holds the rank of an assistant instructor.

The next soldier, J-Hope, also continues to receive applause from fans. He earned the rank of Special Warrior and has been promoted to the corporal's rank. He has also received green epaulettes, signifying the representative of a unit. Only soldiers with excellent evaluations are assigned to this rank.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung have recently been awarded the title of military elite trainees as they have graduated from their five weeks of basic training. They were among the only six military elite trainees for their excellent service during the basic training.

Jimin was also awarded The Honor of Exemplary, with commendation from the Chief of Division. He was also crowned as the best trainee in the unit.

Fans look up to the BTS members as their idols since all of them, including Kim Namjoon, Suga, J-Hope, Kim Taehyung, Jimin, Jungkook, and Jin, continue to set an exemplary and inspiring example for fellow soldiers and trainees in the military.

Here is how fans reacted to OSEN's report about the group:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The group is slated to reunite as a group in 2025 after completing their service over the course of 18 months.