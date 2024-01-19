On January 17, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Kyunghyang Shinmun published an article detailing how Jimin's FACE's retail album sales ratio reached 87.2%, making it the closest to unity among all albums in the top 10 of the Circle Retail Album's chart.

The Like Crazy singer released his debut studio album FACE on March 24, 2023. The album includes six tracks: Set Me Free Pt.2, Like Crazy, Like Crazy (English version), Face-off, Interlude: Dive, and Alone.

As soon as the fans learned about the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer's latest milestone, they took to social media to celebrate. One user tweeted:

"IMPRESSIVE": Fans are over the moon with BTS' Jimin's latest milestone

In his piece titled "K-pop: Cynicism Increased and Fantasies Decreased," the renowned K-pop commentator Isaac Choi provided a review of the K-pop industry focusing on how Jimin's album FACE exhibits the least difference between its shipped and actual sales.

Choi Issac said that major companies like HYBE have been promoting their unprecedented quarterly sales throughout the year, covering total album sales and key performance indicators, which are measured differently from actual sales.

The Circle Chart's rules state that over 34 unique albums have sales exceeding a million copies, and the charts are based on the number of albums shipped by the agency or company. In contrast, the Retail Album Chart reflects the actual album sales from retail stores, with only eight albums surpassing a million copies in sales.

The K-pop commentator noted that Jimin's studio album FACE has a retail album sales/album sales ratio of 87.82%, the closest to unity among the top ten albums on the Circle Retail Album chart. According to Choi's review, FACE has the smallest difference between album shipments and actual sales.

Upon learning about Jimin's latest milestone, fans took to social media to compliment the singer. They highlighted that FACE has two versions, including one Weverse album, making it an unforgettable achievement. Fans expressed pride in the organic feats of the idol and complimented the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer. Here are some reactions to FACE album's retail sales ratio reaching 87.82%:

In other news, the Like Crazy singer has completed his five-week basic military training and has been deployed to the 5th Infantry Division to continue his remaining military service.

He was awarded the best trainee of his unit during the military graduation ceremony and earned The Honor of Exemplary with commendation from the Chief of Division.