"They picked Jin because he deserved it": Former soldier praises BTS' member, sharing details on rigorous training of a company commander

BTS member Kim Seok-jin, aka Jin, is all over social media at the moment, as a South Korean netizen complimented the singer for his leadership as company commander in January last year. A former soldier dropped a comment remarking on the same under the video of Jin’s graduation ceremony on the Tong Tong Culture YouTube channel.

The idol enlisted in the military in December 2022. Meanwhile, a video showcasing his graduation ceremony was shared in January last year. The comment, however, recently resurfaced on social media, as the user complimented the singer while revealing the rigorous training of a company commander.

The BTS member, who is known for his silver voice and has a massive fan base worldwide, was selected for this significant position not because of his enormous popularity, as per the netizen's comment. In his comment, the netizen wrote,

“They picked Jin because he deserved it”.

Former soldier reveals details of a company commander's training, complimenting BTS’ Jin for his hard work

A netizen shared his experience as a representative trainee in the comment section of a video showcasing the Astronaut singer's basic training graduation ceremony held last year. The comment went viral among South Korean fans of the K-pop idol and soon took over the international social media platform X.

The eldest member of the septet served as a company commander of a unit with 200 soldiers. The netizen revealed that holding this position is not an easy job, and only a handful of trainees can do it successfully. From investing personal time apart from the training period to preparing close-order drills that fit each individual, this training reportedly requires a lot of effort.

As translated by @nightstar1201 on X, the netizen wrote,

“If you do poorly, you will be criticized, and even if you do well, you will feel pressured. Especially, you report it in front of hundreds of people, and in front of a Star general (In Korea, a general is called a star). That's why it is a very important position to take because it represents the face and spirit of the whole trainee. Even thinking about it now, it is very burdensome.”

According to the netizen, only a trainee with a great close-order drill appearance can take on the position of a company commander. He further added,

“When I did it, drill assistants searched around the living rooms and tested all trainees' vocalizations and close-order drills. They didn't pick Jin because he was popular, but they picked Jin because he deserved it…”

He went on to praise the DNA singer for working hard, while empathizing with him as he revealed to have been through the same pressure as the idol.

Fans were also impressed by the Epiphany singer for showing such commendable leadership.