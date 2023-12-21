“In history mind you”: Fans euphoric as BTS’ 'DNA’ MV surpasses 23M likes on YouTube breaking ties to become the group with most likes

BTS' DNA is a significant and iconic song in the K-pop industry. Released in 2017 as the title track for their mini-album Love Yourself: Her, the song quickly became a global phenomenon, contributing to the group's international success. On December 21, 2023, the song scaled a new height, achieving a whopping 23 million likes on YouTube.

This also made the group, the only artist to have the most songs with 23 million likes. According to the ARMY fans, BTS’ DNA is one of the group’s best releases to date. This news made the fans so proud that one of the fans on X even commented "In history mind you," shedding light on how the group has always dominated the global stage.

"Another history made in hiatus" fans praise BTS' DNA for breaking another record

The track DNA is a vibrant mix of various musical elements, combining pop, and electronic dance music (EDM). What makes DNA particularly noteworthy is its catchy melody, upbeat tempo, and the integration of the members' vocals. The song is characterized by its dynamic sound, and its lyrics explore themes of destiny, love, and the interconnectedness between people.

The accompanying music video for DNA is equally impactful. It features visually stunning scenes, and energetic choreography, and showcases the individual personalities of the BTS members. The video quickly garnered millions of views on platforms like YouTube, when it was released in 2017, emphasizing the group's global appeal.

The song’s music video, standing at a staggering 1.5 (precisely 1,560,252,903) billion views and 23 million likes, became the group’s fourth MV to surpass the said mark. This achievement made the group, the only artist to have the most songs (4) surpass the above-mentioned number of likes.

The list goes like this:

Dynamite - 37M likes

Boy With Luv - 28.3M likes

Butter - 23.2M likes

DNA - 23M likes

Fans were nothing but proud about the new "history" they have created yet again:

DNA played a crucial role in BTS' breakthrough into the international music scene. Its success contributed to the group's recognition and popularity beyond South Korea, helping them reach diverse audiences worldwide.

Fans also called DNA the "queen" who became one of the group's songs to break records during their hiatus. As the group's old songs are in trend nowadays and scaling various charts, DNA proves to be one of them.

The song's impact goes beyond its musicality, symbolizing BTS' unique blend of talent, charisma, and meaningful storytelling that resonates with fans globally.