BTS Jin receives over 320K fan letters on the official military communication platform "The Camp"

Kim Seokjin, BTS Jin, has been creating waves even in the South Korean military, following his enlistment in December 2022. More recently, the K-pop singer of the global phenomenon BTS has already driven the South Korean military to restructure its enlisted troops' communication infrastructure, after only a few months of being in the military.

This recent development came to light following the reports published by EnableOnSoft, the developer of the communication platform, The Camp. The company stated that Jin has already received an incredible 320,000 letters from fans on their app The Camp, overwhelming the app UI/UX.

The Camp is the moniker of the military's existing specialized communication conduit. In 2018, the app was released by IT company EnableOnSoft as a comprehensive platform for communication needs for those in the military, starting from pre-enlistment to discharge. Its primary feature enables friends and family to send trainees encouraging notes.

Families and friends of Korean military personnel may utilize the website and mobile application The Camp to receive real-time images of their well-being, information on their meals, and the ability to electronically write messages to enlisted soldiers. Before the enlistment of BTS Kim Seokjin, the app had roped in over 55 million letters from netizens.

BTS Jin's impact on "The Camp" military app raked in a whopping $7.5 million USD

A part of the worldwide sensation BTS, Kim Seokjin has a big fan following that is likely overwhelming The Camp's system. The app's current character restriction of 1,500 per letter has become a tad of a challenge for the BTS ARMY across the globe. Hence, fans from all across the world have sent the idol so many letters, that the total number has surpassed 320K on the military communication app.

EnableOnSoft is therefore quickly updating The Camp in response, in order to make room for famous troops like Jin. After the training camp, premium users can write messages of any length to enrolled idols, starting in February 2023. There are also ongoing enhancements, such as improved functionality for the fan community.

Moreover, the developer of the app, EnableOnSoft, appears to be treating it as a commercial move to control interaction with enlisted idols and celebrities. The main source of income for the firm is advertising on The Camp. Its business potential is limited, though, as the advertising of games and gambling is prohibited by rigorous rules.

However, EnableOnSoft is able to generate revenue from its platform by selling items and subscriptions by catering to the ardent fan bases of K-pop celebrities. Even official items and merchandise will use Jin's intellectual property, according to CEO Jang Cheol-min.

As reported by Naver News on October 14, 2023, CEO Jang Cheol-min stated that the sales exceeded those of the previous year, and, for the first time since the company's founding, broke even in the first half of this year in 2023. BTS fans' reportedly swarming in when Jin enlisted on December 13, 2022, apparently had a profound impact on the same.

Furthermore, as per the CEO, around that time, a wide range of visitors, including teens and foreigners, poured into the website. Consequently, during the last three years, sales have increased by 200% annually.

"In the first half of this year, sales surpassed last year's and broke even for the first time since the company was founded. The effect of the 2022 ARMY (Bulletproof fandom) flocking in was huge. At that time, a variety of users, including foreigners and teenagers, flocked to the site. As a result, sales have been rising 200% every year for the past three years."

The e-commerce business of EnableOnSoft is further supported by the concentrated market of idol admirers within the army, such as the Kim Seojin name-tagged teddy bear, which sold for $43 USD. Popular military items are already being sold in "Camp Mall," its exclusive marketplace. Revenues are likely to be increased significantly with an uptick in inventory and logistics.

However, fans believe that without strong PR, monetizing attempts regarding a BTS member could invite stringent criticism and ruthless scrutiny. BTS exemption is already a contentious topic in South Korea's obligatory conscription. As a result, ARMYs feel that the BTS singer behind The Astronaut will therefore probably attract a lot of media attention and maybe popular outrage if he is thought to be receiving preferential treatment.

Nonetheless, EnableOnSoft appears to perceive more advantages than disadvantages in this path. The firm has a great opportunity to take advantage of ARMY's need for unique Jin, material given the group BTS is now on a short sabbatical. Furthermore, the firm aims to establish itself as the nation's preferred app for military trade and communication with its redesigned The Camp.

Fans have expressed their varied opinions regarding "The Camp" over the years

A few BTS ARMY have shown their distaste towards other ARMYs sending fan letters to The Astronaut singer and tweeted that "it is groundless" and "you do not listen." However, the majority of the fans have expressed how The Camp is the only source for them to stay updated about their favorite idols.

Furthermore, some ARMYs even explained how the uniform-clad images of BTS Seokjin and Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope are acquired legally and with permission from the app itself, just like it has been the case with other K-pop idols and celebrities. On top of that, certain BTS fans have also clarified that The Camp app is not authorized by the South Korean military or HYBE. It is by a third-party firm.

Meanwhile, The Astronaut singer posted on Weverse on May 5, 2023, that he has sent letters to J-Hope via The Camp app. This further attests to the fact that the app is being used by K-pop idols and Korean celebrities who are enlisted, to communicate with their friends and families.

Additionally, Jin had asked J-Hope if he had received his letter, which he sent via the military communication channel app. The post further made BTS fans from all across the world gush over the BTS member for checking up on J-Hope since the Jack In The Box rapper-songwriter enlisted on April 18, 2023.

Meanwhile, on November 10, 2023, The Astronaut singer won millions of hearts on the internet as a fellow soldier's family member (who chose to remain anonymous) claimed that their nephew, who had recently been discharged by the military, said that the BTS idol reportedly purchases meals every weekend for every soldier in his battalion with his own money.

Fans are waiting for BTS member Jin to get discharged from the military and make a comeback in July 2024. Meanwhile, the remaining BTS members Namjoon, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will announce their enlistment dates by December 2023.