"OUR PRESIDENT KIM NAMJOON": Fans amped up as BTS RM surpasses 2 billion streams on Spotify across all credits

BTS member Kim Namjoon, RM, traversed the 2-billion-stream threshold on Spotify for all of his solo credits on November 9, 2023. His credits as a soloist include his songs from his mixtape mono, his debut solo album Indigo, and joint projects with other musicians. With this enormous quantity of streams, the South Korean rapper was able to accomplish the feat of breaking his own record.

Fans of the South Korean megastar couldn't contain their excitement when the news was announced and took to X, formerly Twitter to express it. They were incredibly excited that their idol had accomplished the feat and one fan even said:

Expand Tweet

Namjoon's music is deeply significant and isn't often accompanied by dancing. Fans are aware of the rapper's knack for weaving metaphors while writing songs. Numerous musicians, including Tablo of Epik High, Youjeen, Anderson Paak, Erykah Badu, and Colde, were featured on his recent album, Indigo. The album was released on December 2, 2022.

"CONGRATULATIONS NAMJOON": Fans trended the hashtags worldwide to celebrate RM's latest victory

With his unique sound and relatable lyrics, BTS' RM has cemented himself as a prominent figure in his devoted fan base. In December 2022, he published his debut solo album, Indigo, which reflected his life in his late 20s. He called the emotions in the album "the archive of my late twenties."

Expand Tweet

On Spotify, RM just achieved a personal best where all ten tracks from his solo album Indigo had over 30,000,000 streams. While the song Still Life (With Anderson .Paak) had 58,870,405 streams, Closer (with Paul Blanco & Mahalia) had over 49,350,478 streams. Meanwhile, All Day (with Tablo) had 32,268,327 streams, Yun (with Erykah Badu) had 33,012,577 streams, and Change pt. 2 with 37,615,236 streams.

Additionally, No.2 (with parkjiyoon) had 29,694,886 streams, Hectic (with Colde) had 29,361,392 streams, and Forg_tful (with Kim Sawol) had 27,565,847 streams. The album's enchanting title track Wild Flower (with youjeen) had over 166,220,429 streams.

His other tracks like seoul (prod. HONNE) have amassed over 139,463,478 streams. The trach Old Town Road (feat. RM of BTS) - Seoul Town Road Remix has 110,984,761 streams, moonchild has 106,192,163 streams. Meanwhile, So!YoON!'s Smoke Sprite (feat. RM of BTS) has surpassed 60,135,423 streams.

When they learned about this, the ARMYs congratulated RM and celebrated his accomplishment on social media. On X, CONGRATULATIONS RM and CONGRATULATIONS NAMJOON became worldwide popular trending hashtags with over 30.5K posts and retweets.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Namjoon and BLACKPINK's Jennie attended So!yoON's concert on November 8, 2023, at the Olympic Hall in Seoul. So!YoON! uploaded several pictures from the event on her personal Instagram profile. Smoke Sprite singer had also uploaded one of the pictures from a bunch of Polaroids.

Though they were in separate polaroids, Jennie and Namjoon were both visible in the picture which made their fans erupt with joy at seeing the two's indirect union. In the K-pop industry, it is not a common occurrence to see two idols from globally popular groups interacting with each other. Hence, it made several BLINKs and ARMYs happy.

Namjoon's latest photoshoot for the cover of 032c magazine for Bottega Veneta made its way to the internet on November 9, 2023, causing a euphoric stir in the BTS fandom.