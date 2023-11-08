"She wants blinks to choose a song": Fans thrilled as BLACKPINK's Jennie reveals her wish to cover a Christmas song for the holidays

BLACKPINK's Jennie stunned her fans on November 8, 2023, as she posted a letter on Weverse, mentioning her wish to cover a song during the Christmas or winter holidays. The idol further mentioned that she wanted her fans to suggest which song she should cover as she said:

"To be honest, I was thinking of covering a song for Christmas but I think it would be more meaningful if Blinks chooses the song together rather than me deciding on my own... A Christmas/winter song that Blinks would like Jennie to sing!...You all know that I miss you alot, right?...Don't get sick and don't forget that I always think of you."

The letter sent her entire fan base into a frenzy, as she further mentioned that she misses BLINKs—BLACKPINK's fandom—and always thinks about them. Several fans took to social media platforms to express their excitement after the idol's letter went viral online.

The artist recently concluded the BORN PINK world tour with her group members Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, which raked in over $265 million USD from 66 concerts spanning 24 countries. The tour ended on September 17, 2023, in Seoul, and Jennie officially released her second single You & Me on October 6, 2023. Fans are now excited about the prospect of getting to hear her sing again.

"Jennie is the best": BLINKs praise the BLACKPINK rapper for her thoughtful gesture

Amidst the speculations about the group's contract renewal, which have been the talk of the town since August 2023, news about Jennie's Christmas cover song is a breath of fresh air for her fans. The You & Me singer's Weverse letter pleased her fans even more as she expressed that she wanted them to choose the track she should sing.

This thoughtful gesture struck a chord with BLINKs, who flooded platforms like Twitter with suggestions for the singer and expressed their love for her. She also expressed their excitement about the release of the artist's Christmas cover.

On October 17, 2023, You & Me by Jennie of BLACKPINK ranked at number 1 on the Billboard Global 200 Excl. US singles chart. Notably, this is her first-ever solo number-one single to top the chart.

The rapper also performed a live version of You & Me as a part of BLACKPINK's 2023 BORN PINK World Tour, which consisted of 66 concerts worldwide. The song additionally took the top spot in Billboard's weekly poll for the best new music, garnering 83% of the vote.

BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim recently also became the talk of the town during her appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2024 on October 3, 2023. She donned a custom Chanel two-piece ensemble and glimpses of her look from the event went viral online.