"High fashion King Namjoon": Fans go gaga over the latest images of BTS RM on the cover of 032c magazine for Bottega Veneta

BTS Kim Namjoon who goes by his stage moniker RM, scorched the internet as the images of the megastar on the cover of the 032c magazine for Bottega Veneta surfaced on online on November 8, 2023.

Earlier, on March 31, 2023, fashion designer Blazy from Bottega Veneta welcomed BTS pop star RM to Bottega Veneta in a post on his own Instagram account. The post included a photo of the South Korean superstar donning an ensemble from the Bottega Veneta spring/summer 2023 collection, establishing him as the face of the luxury fashion brand.

As a result of the latest 032c magazine cover photos which is aptly titled "THE REINVENTION OF RM OF BTS", fans of the Still Life rapper-songwriter had an online meltdown as they swooned over his iconic visuals.

A fan in particular even tweeted by lauding the South Korean rapper and composer as "High fashion King Namjoon."

In an interview with the Spanish-language daily El Pais in March 2023, BTS member RM acknowledged that he was no longer fascinated by labels and trends, but he still valued Bottega Veneta since they are "beyond fads." Hence the partnership between the South Korean rapper, whose love for contemporary art is known worldwide, with the opulent Italian brand has struck a chord with the fans.

"Literally match made in heaven": Namjoon for Bottega Veneta for 032c magazine has rustled the fashion realm

The Italian fashion brand, Bottega Veneta, is revered as one of the "greats" in the fashion industry for its history with fabric and leather and staying true to their roots rather than getting blown by fast-trends. Besides, the Italian fashion luxurious brand doesn't even carry a logo which further cements their decades-long legacy and repertoire.

In the latest cover images of the 032c magazine for Bottega Veneta, Namjoon is seen donning the plaid woolen long coat with white shorts paired with a classic white crisp shirt and a black tie. For the final touch on the entire ensemble, the megastar has adorned Bottega Veneta Snake Socks.

The whole cover featured a scenario from a classic noir, and Namjoon seemed even more gorgeous through the antique glasses. As winter is afoot while the fallen leaves on the streets bid adieu to autumn, BTS Kim Namjoon reverberates the melancholy emotions of BTS' song Autumn Leaves in the latest retro-themed images for 032c magazine.

Evidently, the BTS ARMY stormed through the social media platform as the cacophony of "THE REINVENTION OF RM" drowned the entire fan base. Several fans tweeted and hailed him as "the icon you are" while others echoed the similar emotions of another fan's tweet of "joon with Bottega Veneta, literally a match made in heaven.

Furthermore, RM for the cover of 032c magazine issue #44 for Bottega Veneta comes right after DAZED KOREA released its cover images starring the megastar for their October 2023 edition. On September 15, Kim Namjoon aka RM donned in Bottega Veneta ensemble graced the cover of DAZED KOREA, looking spectacular.

The Italian fashion brand, for which Namjoon is a brand ambassador, issued three photographs of its Fall Winter 2023 collection. BTS' leader, RM was featured in an edition of Rolling Stones Korea on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, where the magazine called the rapper one of the most notable and remarkable individuals in the K-Pop business and the fashion industry.

Furthermore, at the unveiling ceremony of the exhibition Kangseo-kyung: Willow North Kugtail at the Leeum Music of Art on September 6, RM left a lasting impact. Adorned in a pair of leather trousers and a satin ivory shirt from the Bottega Veneta's collection, BTS RM gave off a sophisticated yet edgy vibe establishing once again that the Italian brand struck gold by appointing him as their ambassador.

Meanwhile, BTS RM is reported to release new songs before he announces his enlistment date by the end of 2023.