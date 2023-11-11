“SPOTIFY KING”: Fans thrilled as BTS J-hope becomes the first Korean soloist to enter the Top 100 most followed artists in Spotify history

BTS member Jung Hoseok, who goes by his stage name J-hope, made waves on November 11, 2023, as he became one of the Top 100 most-followed artists in the world in the history of Spotify.

With 16,436,369 followers on his Spotify profile, J-hope made it to the list with the likes of Taylor Swift, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh, Arianna Grande, and Drake, as well as his group BTS.

Fans were amped up as they learned about this new feat achieved by J-hope, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service in the South Korean military. The ARMYs tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) and hailed him as the "SPOTIFY KING."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, BTS ranks at number 11 with a total of 70,817,387 followers on Spotify, while J-hope makes it to number 100 and is the only member of his group to make it to the Top 100 list of most followed Spotify artists in the world.

It is crucial to note that this feat comes riding in when the On The Street rapper and songwriter is away from the limelight and has been serving in the military for his nation. Henceforth, this further solidifies the merit of his songs, which need no promotion to be enjoyed by the masses worldwide.

Fans take pride as J-hope becomes the first Korean solo artist to achieve this milestone and say "Hobi deserves this"

Despite having some time away from the public eye owing to his military duty, BTS musician J-hope, also known as Jung Hoseok, hasn't let that stop him from generating headlines. With the announcement that J-hope had been promoted to Corporal today, the BTS ARMY caused quite a stir on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, on the social networking app X.

Riding on the crest of this success, the On The Street rapper-songwriter came bearing new feats as he made it to the Top 100 most followed artists on Spotify list.

The prestigious list of music streaming platforms has Ed Sheeran at No. 1 with the highest number of followers, over 115 million (115,224,443), followed closely by Arianna Grande, who is ranked second and has over 94.6 million (94,684,705) followers.

The two Hollywood heavyweights are closely followed by the talented Indian singer Arijit Singh at third, with more than 94.5 million (94,544,188) followers.

As a result, the BTS ARMY rushed to the social media platform and rejoiced over the On The Street rapper-songwriter's latest victory and lavished praise on him.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, with the reissue of his solo album Jack In The Box, BTS J-hope has been dominating many charts, and the idol soared above the Billboard charts for yet another fantastic week as of September 6, 2023. Fans of the BTS rapper not only flocked to obtain the reissued album, but they also continued to stream the tracks from it, kindling fresh fervor.

Forbes established on September 5, 2023, that the South Korean rapper from the biggest boy band in the world, BTS, has taken the leading spot on Billboard's Rap Digital Song Sales list for one additional week. Given that J-hope's solo album arrived on shelves around a year ago, he continues to maintain a dominant 20% spot on the list of the best-selling rap tracks in America, a record for a K-soloist.

J-hope worked on and released solo songs for a significant portion of early 2023 before enlisting in the military. His first solo album, Jack In The Box, was released in July 2022. At precisely the same time, a music documentary on Disney Plus chronicled the making of the record and the Arson rapper's preparations for his much-anticipated appearance at Lollapalooza.

Even though the rapper and songwriter of BTS created enough content for his fans in the short duration he got before he enlisted, his beloved ARMYs are counting the days until his discharge and return to the limelight in 2025.