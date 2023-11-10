“What a generous man he is”: Fellow soldier talks about how BTS' Kim Seokjin buys meals for junior recruits every weekend with his own money

Jin, a member of BTS, enlisted for his obligatory military duty on December 13, 2022. Although fans have only seen a small portion of his life as a soldier, a recent post on the online forum Theqoo gave some comprehensive updates on his whereabouts and activities.

A post captioned "Pretty Jin Who Buys Us Food" started doing the rounds on social media on November 8, 2023. The original poster (OP) provided some information on the BTS member and purported to be a relative of one of the Epiphany singer's fellow soldiers.

According to the OP, their nephew, who had just finished serving in the military, disclosed that the BTS idol often buys meals for every member of his battalion.

As a result, fans poured their hearts out on X (formerly Twitter):

More specifically, they said that the vocalist of The Astronaut utilizes his earnings to purchase food for his younger comrades from food trucks on a weekend basis. By posting a picture of themselves at their nephew's graduation ceremony on the community page, the OP further demonstrated their legitimacy.

"My nephew, who was discharged yesterday, told me that when food trucks come on weekends, assistant instructor Kim Seokjin buys delicious food for everyone, about 15 portions. It seems like he eats with his fellow soldiers in the same unit, so he has been nicknamed ‘Pretty Jin Who Buys Us Food.’" (as reported by Koreaboo)

They continued by saying that because of The Astronaut singer's thoughtfulness, his fellow troops have given him the moniker "Pretty Jin Who Buys Us Food."

Fans lavish praise on BTS Jin for buying food every weekend for the younger soldiers of his battalion

In order to establish their legitimacy, OP further posted a picture of themselves at the completion ceremony. BTS member Kim Seokjin enlisted in the South Korean military to serve his mandatory conscription where every male in the country has to serve a necessary period of 18 to 24 months.

Hence, the BTS ARMY became emotional to know the dynamic between the Moon singer and his comrades.

As per their reported nephew, the Epiphany singer has been exercising more since he has gained some weight. Additionally, the singer is employed with the Fifth Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, as an adjunct instructor at the moment.

Additionally, he has attained the esteemed designation of "Special Class (Elite) Warrior," demonstrating his exceptional physical ability.

Meanwhile, the BTS fans took to social media and commented on the post of @Jiniya1204 and admired the BTS idol vehemently, while a few others independently tweeted on X (formerly Twitter):

In the meantime, on July 9, 2023, after a month-long hiatus, the Epiphany singer finally returned to social media and shared an unexpected statement. The BTS idol disclosed that he was commissioned as a Corporal in the armed forces rather sooner than expected.

More about the BTS member, his military accolades, and his endeavors as a Korean solo artist

Recently, the Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin made the BTS ARMY have an online meltdown as he sang The Astronaut by the BTS idol at his show in Tokyo on November 6, 2023. At the moment the American band is on its 203 Music of The Spheres World Tour, where they had a concert at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

Before beginning his military duty, the superstar collaborated with Coldplay on a popular solo track called The Astronaut, which was released on October 28, 2022. Around the world, fans of Jin gathered for charity activities to commemorate the song's first anniversary, and the Moon singer became a trending topic on social media.

Furthermore, Coldplay posted a note of appreciation on social media the same day, thanking Golshifteh, H.E.R., and the eldest member of BTS behind hits like Moon and Epiphany, for their involvement in a concert in Buenos Aires in 2022 that celebrated the event's first anniversary.

Meanwhile, on October 14, 2023, BTS member Kim Seokjin made news when he uploaded several pictures to his personal Instagram account. That was his most recent public appearance following his presence at BTS SUGA’s final event of the D-DAY World Tour in Seoul on August 6, 2023.

Also, on September 16, 2023, tech giant Microsoft claimed via a tweet that it was the BTS singer's biggest admirer. In response to a remark made by another X user on one of their tweets, the corporation declared that it was now an official fan of Kim Seokjin.

Furthermore, on June 12, 2024, the singer is anticipated to be released from active duty. His fans are awaiting his comeback as he is yet to release his debut solo album.