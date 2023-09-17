“Confirmed”: Microsoft claimed to be BTS’ Jin stan account and fans are praising the star’s global influence

Technology giant Microsoft took to X on September 16, 2023, to tweet claiming that it was BTS Jin's number-one fan. The company announced that it was officially a Kim Seok-jin fan as a response to another X user's comment on one of their tweets. Needless to say, BTS ARMYs were excited and loved the fact that the multinational technology corporation was a fan of the singer.

However, what got fans even more excited was when Microsoft "confirmed" that it was a fan of the singer as a response to another fan claiming that the company was "officially a Seok-jin fan."

It is worth noting that this isn't the first time that a massive organization has mentioned the Moon singer. Previously, YouTube Music had responded to a fan's tweet saying that BTS' eldest member had the perfect lyrics, vocals, visuals, basically everything.

Fans shower praise on BTS Jin's popularity as NASA, YouTube, and Microsoft mention Jin

It wasn't just YouTube and Microsoft that have mentioned and praised the BTS singer in their tweets. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) took to X on June 23, 2022, to mention The Astronaut singer. NASA said that the moon belonged to "everyone, even Seok-jin."

Fans flew to social media to lavish praise on the singer's global fame and started praying for a collaboration between Microsoft and the singer.

The 30-year-old singer from South Korea is serving in the Korean military fulfilling his mandatory military services. Earlier on September 16, BigHit Entertainment also released a monthly pre-recorded content of the BTS member.

The touching pre-recorded video message was posted on BTS' official YouTube channel. This has been a custom that has been going strong every month since the year began. BTS ARMYs were beyond thrilled and this acted as a little slice of heaven for the fans awaiting the singer's return from the military for the last nine months.

BTS Jin's worldwide popularity and influence

The Epiphany singer-songwriter's fame doesn't end just here as on September 3, 2023, he earned praise from the South Korean government as well. They praised him for his collaboration with Ottogi Ramen. According to South Korea's National Assembly, the collaboration was a major factor in the enormous increase in ramen sales across the world.

The BTS member also ranked No. 1 among solo artists for being the most influential person on South Korea's 2023 Top Music Instagram Influencer list. He is also the only male Korean celebrity on the list to be named one of the top 20 Instagram influencers in the United States in 2022.

Before enlisting in the South Korean army, the eldest member of BTS released his debut single The Astronaut on October 28, 2022. The song was gifted to the BTS member by the legendary American band, Coldplay. The Astronaut sold over a million copies and also became the fastest single by a Korean solo artist to sell over 200,000 copies in the United States.

The Epiphany singer is one of the most sought-after celebs by prominent luxury houses and labels. Fans can't wait for his comeback from the military, along with the release of his official debut album. They are eagerly awaiting for him to take over both the fashion and the music world.