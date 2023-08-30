Who was Larissa Borges? Tributes pour in as 33-year-old fitness influencer dies of double cardiac arrest

Instagram star Larissa Borges passed away on August 28, 2023, at the age of 33 after suffering a double cardiac arrest. She was hospitalized after having a second cardiac arrest on August 20, while she was in Gramado.

While her official cause of death has not been disclosed, the New York Post stated that a preliminary investigation determined that she was reportedly intoxicated. Deputy Gustavo Barcellos launched an investigation into her death and said that Borges consumed several intoxicants including alcohol.

"The body was sent for necropsy. We will try to search through laboratory tests for substances that she possibly consumed," Barcellos said.

Larissa Borges was a health and fitness influencer with over 30,000 followers on Instagram

Larissa was a popular influencer and was known for her posts about health, fitness, and travel. She had about 30,000 followers on Instagram at the time of her death.

The late influencer often shared glimpses of her life online and was seen traveling across the globe. She recently traveled to Fernando de Noronha and Florianopolis and posed against several beautiful backgrounds. She always emphasized the importance of physical education and exercise and also shared her fitness routine with her fans online.

A few days before the news of her demise made headlines, she shared a series of pictures with the caption:

"God gave us life, and with him life is eternal."

Larissa Borges suffered from a cardiac arrest on August 20, 2023, and was in Gramado at the time. She had to be taken to the hospital and her family constantly updated her followers about her condition. Borges then had another cardiac arrest on August 28, 2023, and passed away.

Her family shared a statement via her Instagram account on August 29, 2023, informing her fans about her demise. Translated into English, it read:

"The pain of losing someone so young, at just 33 years old, is overwhelming. Our hearts are broken, and the longing we will feel is indescribable."

It continued:

"Larissa left a legacy of love, joy and determination. She was known for her captivating personality, always bringing smiles to those around her. Her presence lit up any environment and her contagious energy will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of meeting her."

"I miss you so much" - Netizens pay tribute to Larissa Borges on social media

Larissa Borges gained a massive following on social media and several netizens took to Instagram to pay tribute to her after her family announced her death.

Netizens paid tribute to the influencer on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@lariborgesx)

The family mentioned that they would soon share her funeral details with fans online. They also requested netizens to make donations so that Larissa's remains could be brought back to her hometown.