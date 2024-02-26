On February 25, 2024, Kim Taehyung, widely known as V from the global phenomenon BTS, made history by becoming the first and only person in the world to amass over 1.8 billion total likes on Instagram, achieving this remarkable feat with just 117 posts.

The Social book website highlighted his average likes per post at an impressive 15.4 million, solidifying his unparalleled impact on the social media platform. This revelation comes hot on the heels of another milestone for Taehyung.

In comparison to other top Instagrammers, the idol's average likes per post on his Instagram (@thv) significantly outshines the competition. Cristiano Ronaldo, with 3.6 thousand posts, averages 9.0 million likes, while Kylie Jenner, with 7.0 thousand posts, averages 7.8 million likes.

Notably, the Singularity singer has broken the record not only for total likes but also for the number of posts with over 10 million likes. With 104 out of 117 posts achieving this milestone, he is the first and only artist globally to accomplish such a feat.

Fans react as BTS Taehyung breaks yet another record on Instagram

V and his six other Bangtan members created their personal Instagram accounts on December 6, 2021, and since then, V has been breaking records on the social media platform.

As of the latest, on February 19, 2024, the BTS member secured the title of the most successful K-pop solo artist on Instagram by surpassing a staggering 64 million followers. This made him the first and only Korean artist to achieve such a milestone, extending his record as the fastest Korean act to reach from 1 million to 64 million followers.

The BTS member's consistently high engagement levels underscore his influence and popularity on the platform. This accomplishment further solidifies his impact on the realm of social media, setting him apart from even the most renowned celebrities. His achievements on Instagram have not gone unnoticed by his dedicated fanbase.

Fans express immense pride in their idol for continuously breaking records, even while fulfilling military duties.

Since joining Instagram, Taehyung has become one of the central figures on the platform. Alongside his BTS counterparts, he caused a social media sensation, quickly amassing millions of followers. His collaborations with various brands and magazines have further elevated his engagement levels, distinguishing him in the competitive landscape of social media.

His recent accolades, including the fastest climb to 64 million followers and the groundbreaking total likes record, further solidify his status as a social media powerhouse. Additionally, his Instagram profile ranked as the highest among Korean artists in the top 10 most popular Instagram profiles by HypeAuditor in November 2022, showcasing his widespread appeal.

Despite being in the military, Taehyung continues to keep his fans entertained with collaborations and behind-the-scenes glimpses. His unwavering commitment to engaging with his audience underscores his social media prowess and his genuine connection with fans worldwide.