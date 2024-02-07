“I call it Kimstagram”: Fans react as BTS’ V emerges at #5 alongside Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, & more on 'Top Music Influencers on Instagram' list

BTS' V has once again made headlines globally, this time for his achievement as one of the "Top music influencers on Instagram." Securing the number five spot on this prestigious list places V among the most influential figures in the music industry. With his consistent and engaging posts from among all his fellow BTS members, V has solidified his presence on social media.

This news, confirmed by HypeAuditor, an online platform for social media analysis, on February 7, 2024, represents V's popularity and influence. This is not the first time V has excelled in this arena, as he has consistently dominated the HypeAuditor charts for the past two to three years.

Despite his current military commitments, V's social media presence continues to leave an impression on fans worldwide. One of the fans even converted the word "Instagram" to "Kimstagram" to playfully denote Kim Taehyung's influence.

BTS' V becomes the only K-pop idol to feature in the top five of HypeAuditor ratings

HypeAuditor is a social media analytics tool and platform that provides insights and analytics for Instagram and YouTube accounts. It offers data-driven analytics and reports to help businesses, influencers, marketers, and content creators understand and analyze their performance, audience demographics, engagement metrics, growth trends, and more on social media platforms.

HypeAuditor's features include audience demographics, engagement rate analysis, follower growth tracking, influencer discovery, and competitor analysis. It helps users make informed decisions about their social media strategies and campaigns by providing valuable insights into their audience and performance metrics.

Recently, the person who made it to the "top 5" of this list was BTS' V. He stands behind internationally acclaimed artists like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Beyoncé.

V's presence on Instagram has been steadily growing over the years, thanks to his engaging content, stunning visuals, and genuine interactions with fans. His posts often end up with millions of likes and comments, demonstrating the immense support and adoration he receives from the ARMY.

With around 69.3 million Instagram followers, he is one of the most followed K-pop idols on the platform. Each of his Instagram posts averagely garners over 10 million likes. Despite being in the military, he has posted about his collaboration whereabouts several times, impressing fans even more.

Here are some of the fan comments about this "social media king" status of the BTS star:

As one of Instagram's most followed K-pop idols, V's influence extends beyond music and entertainment. He has become a fashion icon, trendsetter, and role model for millions worldwide. His ability to connect with fans on a personal level through social media has undoubtedly contributed to his high ranking on platforms like HypeAuditor.

