"Born to be loved": Fellow recruit reveals BTS Taehyung is popular among soldiers for his behaviour & skills in the military, leaving ARMY proud

A Twitter account ushered an update about BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, being the most popular cadet in the military base. The account, @Romantic_Tae, mentioned a post from an online Korean forum, where the original poster (OP) states that the BTS member was designated as the Platoon Leader (Trainee) due to his humility. The OP added that his friend's cousin currently serves in the military and shared the BTS singer's status with his mother over the weekend.

The fellow recruit wrote (as translated by @Romantic_Tae),

"My friend's cousin is in the same unit as Taehyung. He told his mom (op's friend's aunt) over the phone because it was the weekend. He said Taehyung has the best attitude and is the most polite among the trainees, so Taehyung became the platoon leader trainee."

The BTS ARMY went gaga over the latest update and rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to express that BTS' V is born to be loved and destined to succeed.

BTS Taehyung designated Platoon Leader, making fans swell with pride as they tweeted, "Soldier of soldiers"

The X account @Romantic_Tae shared on the social media platform that the original poster (OP) mentioned the Love Me Again singer-songwriter being praised by his soldiers at the barracks. The fellow recruit who shared the update with his mother stated that BTS V looks like a true soldier with his polite demeanor and skills. This is why the BTS idol was made Platoon Leader trainee of his 10th division.

The OP wrote (as translated by @Romantic_Tae),

"He said Taehyung would have succeeded even if he became a soldier, not an idol. Every time OP's friend's cousin sees him, he thinks Taehyung looks like a real soldier, and all he can think about is that he wants Taehyung to be a soldier."

The OP continued by mentioning other information the fellow recruit (her friend's cousin) had told them. The BTS members' dorm is reportedly the loudest, and the instructors have difficulty maintaining decorum. Fans went on a laughter spree as BTS' V is well-known across the fandom for rebelling and giving a hard time with his shenanigans to his management company, HYBE.

Additionally, the OP informed that the soldiers in the military believe BTS' V would have excelled in the armed forces if he hadn't opted to become an idol.

The OP wrote,

"The trainees who share the dorm with Taehyung are loud. So the instructors are having a hard time. OP's friend heard that men there go to see V and he is very popular. Taehyung was praised that he would have succeeded if he had become a soldier instead of an idol."

Previously, the Love Me Again singer-songwriter's fan base received fresh information about the BTS idol on December 27, 2023. The Twitter user @Romantic_Tae posted on a fellow recruit who disclosed that the BTS star had been eating healthily and taking good care of his health. The singer-songwriter Snow Flower has apparently been performing well in the military, which pleased the BTS fan base.

The OP said that since the idol is frequently spotted smiling and having a good time with his comrades at the military base, their brother thinks he is doing well. Seeing or hearing from their idols while serving is pretty challenging, so they turned to Twitter to share their happiness upon learning the most recent information regarding BTS' V.

Fans wrote on Twitter that they were delighted to receive occasional breadcrumbs on V's health and life in the South Korean armed forces. Although the BTS ARMY swelled with pride at the fact that the singer became Platoon Leader (Trainee) within 15 days of his enlistment, they tweeted asking V not to overstay in the forces beyond his designated service period as they missed him.

The news that BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had started the recruitment process in the military was first released by BIGHIT MUSIC in November. Taehyung, aka V, reportedly applied to join the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command on November 30, 2023.

The Special Duty Team unit (SDT), a military police force, performs special operations, catastrophe assistance, mobility operations in urban areas, arresting armed deserters inside the military, VIP protection, counterterrorism operations, and early reaction to violent crimes. Members go through rigorous training to handle emergency circumstances.

The singer and songwriter behind the successful solo album Layover has reportedly been discharged from mandatory military service in June 2025.

Meanwhile, the BTS singer collaborated on a digital single, wherever u r, by the American musician UMI on December 30, 2023. As of December 31, the track debuted at #1 on both Worldwide and European iTunes Song Chart. In honor of V's 28th birthday, UMI's brand-new song featuring V has reached the top of several global charts.