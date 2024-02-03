"That's big!": Kim Taehyung crowns as the quintessential younger actor suitable for playing Lee Ji-seong's character from Meet in the Middle webtoon 

On February 3, 2024, DC X MY CELEBS officially announced that netizens had selected BTS's Kim Taehyung as an essential younger actor suitable for the character of Lee Ji-seong from the famous webtoon Meet in the Middle.

The webtoon Meet in the Middle is a thrilling two-sided romance comedy manga where a mysterious young man suddenly makes an exciting appearance in the 30-year-old unemployed Yeoreum's life, who leads a monotonous life.

As soon as the fans learned about how the netizens wanted the Love Me Again singer to chronicle the character of Lee Ji-seong from the webtoon, they took to social media, celebrating how they couldn't wait to see BTS's V playing the role. One user tweeted:

"Everyone is waiting for Actor Taehyung": Fans are proud of the BTS' V's latest milestone

Recently, BTS's Kim Taehyung was featured in IU's Love Wins All music video, where he impressed fans with his onscreen chemistry with My Mister actress. After waiting for seven years, they were glad to see the idol back in his actor avatar. He last appeared in the Korean Drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. The music video was released on January 24, 2024, on IU's official YouTube channel.

As Kim Taehyung trended on social media, fans demanded to see the actor flaunting his acting skills in 2025 after concluding his military service. They were also glad that netizens wanted the same.

The Love Me Again singer garnered over 88.27% of the votes from netizens on DC INSIDE X MYCELEBS who wanted to see him act. They selected him to play the role of Lee Ji-seong from the webtoon Meet in the Middle. The top keywords in the recent polls where V emerged as the winner included "unstoppable," "cute," and "friendly."

As soon as BTS's V's fandom learned about the idol's latest milestone, they took to social media, congratulating the idol and celebrating, stating how the world is waiting for actor Kim Taehyung. They also wish to see him in acting projects in 2025 after he returns from the military.

The Love Me Again singer is currently undergoing three weeks of additional military training at the Army General Administration School, as he has been selected for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command.

Kim Taehyung will be deployed at the 2nd Army Corps of Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, after completing his three weeks of additional service at the Army General Administration School.