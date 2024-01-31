"I am so proud of you": Fans laud as BTS' Taehyung is set to deploy to the 2nd Army Corps of Chuncheon, Gangwon Province

On January 31, 2024, the final deployment details of BTS' Kim Taehyung were unveiled, revealing that he will serve as a Special Duty Team officer in the Capital Defence Command army. This placement commences as he concludes his three-week additional military training at the Army General Administration School.

The Love Me Again singer enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon. He has recently graduated from his five-week basic training, earning the title of military elite trainee among only six trainees in his unit.

Upon the announcement of Kim Taehyung's deployment details and his assigned station for the remainder of his service, fans were emotional. They took to social media to express their pride in the idol.

"Hope we can see Taehyung in his SDT/Military Police fit": Fans can't wait to see BTS' V embark on a new journey

Kim Taehyung will complete his three-week additional training at the Army General Administration School on February 8, 2024. Fans are excited and concerned about his new journey, which will begin with his final deployment.

He will serve at the 2nd Army Corps of Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. The English name for the unit is Rok II Corps, and its nickname is Double Dragons, with the alternate name being Ssangyong unit. It is a Military Police unit under the direct scrutiny of the Rok II Corps, including the Special Duty Team and general police.

The Corps protects the Mid-East front, connecting to Seoul, including Hwacheon, Chuncheon, and Yanggu. The training intensity is considered severe, with concerns about the 2nd Corps being known for causing ankle and knee issues due to their rigorous training.

The unit reportedly has good facilities, healthy food, and a positive atmosphere. Transportation is also more accessible as it is located near Chuncheon City. Users on the internet have mentioned that many units are deployed in the area, so buses run in the morning from Chuncheon station and the terminal.

Since Kim Taehyung has been deployed to the 2nd Army Corps, fans are proud of the idol and believe he will serve well despite claims from internet users that people tend to avoid this unit. It is said to be due to challenges, including the rough mountainous terrain, as his unit is placed in the valley between twin peaks, also called Twin Dragons.

The unit is considerably small, and Taehyung's unit faces iron fences against the North, including countless stairways along the fences for guard duty. The heavy gears and arms on the stairways make the duty challenging, resulting in people avoiding the particular unit.

Below are some of the fan reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

In recent news, Kim Taehyung was featured in IU's Love Wins All music video, and fans couldn't stop showering praise over the duo's onscreen chemistry.