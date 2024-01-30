"My life is a lie": Fans burst in laughter after finding the secret about the Cube in BTS' Kim Taehyung and IU's Love Wins All MV Sketch

BTS’ Kim Taehyung and IU took the internet by storm with their collaboration for the music video for the song Love Wins All. Following the release of the behind-the-scenes video of the music video on January 29, KST, fans could not help but talk about the unseen clips where the duo showcased their friendly bond.

The duo was being chased by a dangerous cube throughout the music video. Following the release of behind-the-scenes, it was revealed that the cube was not displayed through VFX, but instead, a crew member held it up and ran behind the duo. Fans pointed out that the cube was a paid actor and shared their thoughts.

This led to a wave of hilarious reactions from fans as previously some fans drew a comparison behind the cube in Suga's talk show Suchwita and the “Nemo” in the Love Wins All music video. This time, fans were amused as they watched a crew member run with the cube in their hands.

Upon seeing the clip, a user on the X said, “My life is a lie.”

“Not crying a single tear when I see the MV again”: Fans amused after finding the truth behind the cube in BTS’ Kim Taehyung and IU's MV

On January 29, BANGTANTV shared the Love Wins All music video sketch featuring IU and the BTS member. Before beginning his military service journey on December 11 last year, the Layover singer made time to appear in IU's music video.

The music video illustrated the story of two young individuals who are in love. However, they are being chased by a cubic object. The singers displayed their acting skills with a range of emotions.

Upon the release of the music video sketch, fans witnessed the fun behind the making, where Kim Taehyung and IU are seen sharing memorable moments. The story's villain is represented by a cube, which the director, Uhm Tae-hwa, calls “Nemo.” Fans have shared multiple hypotheses behind the elements of the music video, including the seemingly emotional cube.

After watching the behind-the-scenes video, fans highlighted how they could not take the cube seriously anymore as it was a “paid actor.” While the two idols ran relentlessly to escape the evil cube, it turned out a crew member carried the cube and was flying in the sky.

This footage went viral on the X as the fans could not stop talking about it. Here are some reactions.

On January 16, IU announced her 2024 world tour, H.E.R., which is set to commence around March. The singer is geared to perform in cities like Seoul, Los Angeles, Berlin, London, Jakarta, Bangkok, Osaka, Manila, and many more.