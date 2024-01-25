"Truly love wins all": Fans react as IU and BTS' V's MV scores the biggest debut for a music video release in 2024 on YouTube

IU's Love Wins All music video featuring BTS’ V surpassed 13.16 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours of its release, becoming the biggest music video release on the platform in 2024.

On Wednesday, January 24, the BBIBBI singer dropped her highly anticipated comeback song with a heartwarming music video directed by Concrete Utopia director Uhm Tae-hwa. Since its release, the music video has been receiving love and praise from fans for its exceptional cinematography, multilayered storyline, and apocalyptic setting.

Fans continue to send their support to the artists on social media to celebrate this memorable achievement.

Expand Tweet

“My power duo”: Fans ecstatic as IU and BTS’ V's Love Wins All becomes the biggest music video release in 2024 so far

Expand Tweet

The Hotel Del Luna actress and BTS member V have set the internet ablaze with their exceptional acting skills in the official music video of Love Wins All. Since its release, multiple theories have emerged as fans interpret the storyline and decode minute details while appreciating the artistry of the music video.

The video has garnered 13,164,310 streams and 2.3 million likes, becoming the first music video to reach this feat in 24 hours this year. To add to the achievement of taking over the platform, the music video is trending at #1 worldwide in over 82 countries as it topped the music section.

Many delighted fans have taken to social media to express their happiness and share their thoughts on the music video.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

IU has showcased her impact on audiences, as within just an hour of the release, Love Wins All reached No. 1 on Melon's Top 100 chart. This is a significant achievement for the singer since it happened after the reformation of the chart in August 2021. The song joined BTS’ Yet to Come as the only song to debut at No. 1 on the Top 100 Chart.

About IU and BTS’ V’s Love Wins All

The Love Wins All music video portrayed the story of two lovers in a dystopian setting who tried to get away from a dangerous cube. The song video depicted wholesome moments between the two while also generating an emotional mood as they struggled for survival.

Previously, Director Uhm Tae-hwa revealed the importance of the cube referred to as Nemo. According to the director, Nemo, or the Cube, represents the discrimination faced by the protagonists in their daily lives. As Nemo consumes the two lovers, it liberates them from oppression.

Expand Tweet

While some fans were emotional after finding out about the details, on the brighter side, others have been sharing hilarious memes.

IU's Love Wins All is now available on all major music streaming platforms.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here