On January 24, 2024, IU released her pre-release single, Love wins all, featuring Kim Taehyung, sending the internet into a meltdown with their onscreen chemistry.

In the music video, both IU and Kim Taehyung can be seen desperately running from unknown cubes that have embarked on a destructive journey to end mankind. As they reach an abandoned building, they find brief solace and happiness in each other, surviving hard times. However, they meet a tragic end as the cube consumes their existence.

Soon after the release of the MV, the director, Um Tae-hwa, talked to the South Korean media outlet, OSEN, on January 24 and shed light on the significance of the cubes, referring to them as Nemo and Camcorder. The director stated that Nemo represents the discrimination that the protagonists face in their daily lives. As the cubes consume the couple, Nemo frees them from oppression.

Upon learning about the director's interpretation of Nemo, fans took to social media to react to the same:

Director Um Tae-hwa's interview about IU's Love wins all ft Taehyung sets internet abuzz

In the music video, Kim Taehyung discovers a camcorder through which he can see IU's unwounded face before Nemo destroys the city. With the help of the camcorder, the duo celebrates a life that is different from their current reality, which is rather gloomy and depressive.

Describing the importance of the camcorder, director Um Tae-hwa stated:

“In the world of the camcorder, they look neat rather than messy like in reality, eat beautifully prepared delicious food and enjoy the happiness they could have only imagined while wearing shiny dresses and tuxedos.”

The director goes on further, describing how the cubes are known as Nemo and represent the discrimination an individual faces in life. The director stated:

"Nemo represents the discrimination the main characters face and can also be interpreted to refer the various kinds of discrimination and oppression that are prevalent in our daily lives.”

He further delves into how, after getting consumed by Nemo, the couple is finally free from human-made discrimination, including oppression and pressure:

“However, in the end, the bodies of the two disappear after being pursued by Nemo and only the clothes they were wearing remain. As the two rise into the air, this means that they are finally free to fly away from all kinds of oppression and pressure.”

As soon as the fans read about the interpretation from the director's perspective, they speculated that both Kim Taehyung and IU got their happy ending in the afterlife, where they are free from all kinds of greed, discrimination, and oppression.

They were also over the moon about the fact that because of the camcorder, they were able to enjoy their last moments together.

Kim Taehyung recently joined the Army General Administration School where he will undergo three weeks of basic training, as he has opted for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defence Command.