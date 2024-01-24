"Capturing people’s heart": Fans react as IU's ‘Love wins all’ MV ft. Taehyung takes several social media platforms by staggering numbers

On January 24, 2024, IU released her much-awaited Love Wins All music video featuring Kim Taehyung. It sent the internet into an emotional meltdown as fans couldn't help but praise the duo for their onscreen chemistry.

In the Love Wins All music video, the protagonists are desperately running away from Cubes and entering an abandoned, shabby building. There, with the help of a camcorder, they spent memorable moments together, including photoshoots and shared experiences. However, the Cubes eventually consumed them, meeting a tragic fate.

The music video took over several social media platforms as it was released. Clips from the music video garnered staggering numbers, from two million views to millions of likes.

Expand Tweet

"The entire universe is really ready": Fans can't stop talking about IU's Love Wins All music video featuring Kim Taehyung

As IU dropped her music video Love Wins All on her official YouTube channel, it garnered a staggering 13.16 million views and 2.3 million likes within the first twenty-four hours, making it the biggest music video debut on YouTube in 2024. This showcased the worldwide influence of Kim Taehyung and IU.

Following this, fans started sharing numerous edits of the music video on various social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Naver, Weverse, TikTok, and other streaming platforms where it was released.

The music video went viral, with fans sharing numerous edits related to it. On Instagram, hashtags related to Love Wins All surpassed twenty-one thousand. TikTok edits garnered over one to three million views on various fan edits, showcasing how everyone kept watching it on a loop.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, hashtags related to IU's single featuring Kim Taehyung reached millions, and fans shared different insights about it.

Throughout the release date, terms related to Love Wins All were in the hundreds of thousands and millions. On the South Korean platform Naver, articles related to IU and V, highlighting their overflowing chemistry, were viewed by over 60,000 people and continued to top the rankings at No.1.

Fans continued to praise IU's soulful vocals and the phenomenal acting performance by BTS' V and IU. They appreciated how the duo perfectly embraced a diverse range of emotions, including fear, sadness, anger, happiness, acceptance, and others, making the music video more lively.

Fans react as IU's Love wins all MV ft. Taehyung takes several social media platforms by staggering numbers:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Love Wins All also ranked No.1 on the well-known South Korean charts Melon within twenty-four hours of its release, showcasing the song's continuous love and admiration from both native and international audiences.

Kim Taehyung is currently at the Army General Administration School, where he will undergo three weeks of additional training as he has opted for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defence Command.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here