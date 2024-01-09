"Just 9 days into 2024": Fans rejoice as BTS' Kim Taehyung wins Best Male Entertainment Idol of the Year award at Korea’s First Brand Awards

On January 9, BTS' Kim Taehyung secured the Best Male Entertainment Idol of the Year award at the Korea First Brand Awards, creating a buzz on social media as fans continued to celebrate the Love Me Again singer's latest milestone.

Recognized as one of the highest and most prestigious awards, The Korea First Brand Awards honors artists and entertainers each year for their substantial contributions to the South Korean entertainment industry.

The winners are determined based on experts' opinions regarding the appealing brands and the artists that consumers eagerly anticipate.

As soon as fans got to know about the latest achievement of the Love Me Again singer, they took to social media to celebrate it. One user stated that it has only been nine days since the start of 2024 and the singer has already clinched a Daesang (Grand Prize), tweeting:

"IDOL ENTERTAINMENT V": Fans are proud of the Kim Taehyung's latest milestone

Kim Taehyung entertained viewers in 2023 through his humorous dialogues, acting skills, and presence, appearing in South Korean variety shows including Jinny's Kitchen, Running Man, and You Quiz on the Block.

He played the role of an intern in Jinny's Kitchen, enlightening viewers moods with his comical remarks and significantly increasing the program's viewership ratings.

Even in shows like Running Man and You Quiz on the Block, he made guest appearances but seemed like a regular cast member due to his exceptional entertainment skills.

As Kim Taehyung has been awarded the Best Male Entertainment Idol of the Year at Korea’s First Brand Awards, fans are celebrating it on social media. The physical award will be delivered to the Love Me Again singer in person.

It has been stated that those who receive the aforementioned honor have the potential to lead the upcoming year as entertainers and artists that consumers look forward to in 2024.

Fans are proud and assert that the idol is well-deserving of the title.

Fans are reacting to BTS' Kim Taehyung winning the Best Male Entertainment Idol of the Year award at Korea’s First Brand Awards:

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung continues to dominate the brand scene, being named the global ambassador for Celine, Cartier, and the newest model for Compose Coffee.

The brands have observed a significant increase in their sales, visibility, social media engagement, and more.

The Love Me Again singer was enlisted for his mandatory military service in December 2023 alongside the leader of BTS, Kim Namjoon. He is expected to return from the military in 2025.