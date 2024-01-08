"I knew that infamous waist": Fans react as Kim Taehyung is rumored to be new face for Harper's Bazaar KoreaXCeline February issue

On January 8, 2024, the media outlet Harper's Bazaar Korea shared a post, creating a buzz among enthusiastic fans who speculated that Kim Taehyung might be the new face for the outlet's upcoming February issue featuring Celine. In the aforementioned post, the outlet stated that they would reveal the cover face for the next month's issue in two days and shared a picture with his face hidden.

Soon, fans engaged in keen discussions about Taehyung being the cover face for the media outlet. Eagle-eyed fans claimed that the exposed waist pictured in the teaser image for the upcoming issue belongs to none other than BTS's V and commented:

"The same bracelet": Fans sure Kim Taehyung will feature in upcoming Harper Bazaar's February issue

In the post shared by Harper's Bazaar Korea on their social media handles, Instagram and X, a picture of an unidentified celebrity in a seemingly jumping position, wearing a purple outfit complemented by black jeans can be seen. The lower part of the body is exposed, while the person in the picture has colored hair, with many fans assuming it is purple, blue, and grey.

In their social media post, the media outlet captioned their post as:

"Who's Coming? On January 10th, Harper's Bazaar, the face of Korea's February issue will be revealed."

The outlet also tagged the French luxury ready-to-wear goods brand Celine, hinting that one of the global ambassadors will be featured in the upcoming issue.

Soon, the post went viral, and fans started speculating that Kim Taehyung would be featured in the upcoming issue due to the slim waist bracelet previously featured in the Love Me Again singer's Instagram story and hashtags related to Celine.

The social media platform X is currently flooded with several speculative posts that Kim Taehyung will be gracing the cover face of Harper's Bazaar Korea's February edition, and they cannot wait for January 10 as the media outlet will unveil their latest face.

Many fans also claim that the photographer who previously filmed Kim Taehyung for his Celine advertisements is the same photographer who captured the latest pictures shared by the aforementioned outlet.

The outlet also added a V emoji in their caption. Fans are sure that if it is not Kim Taehyung, there is no reason for Harper's Bazaar to include the particular emoji in their caption.

Meanwhile, the singer's hairstylist, Choi Mujin, has also shared the aforementioned media outlet's Instagram post on his story, hinting that the V might be featured in the upcoming issue.

V enlisted for his mandatory military service in December and will serve in the military over the course of 18 months. He is set to be discharged from his duty in 2025.