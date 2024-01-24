"He's untouchable": Fans cheer as BTS Taehyung's 'Layover' gets Triple Gold certification on QQ Music China for earning over ¥750,000 in digital sales

On January 24, 2024, Kim Taehyung of BTS earned a Triple Gold certification for earning over ¥750,000 in digital sales in China. The certification was achieved on QQ Music China for his debut solo album, Layover. The K-pop idol has been reigning the charts ever since he released his solo record on September 8, 2023.

Fans rejoiced over the latest news as the Love Me Again singer-songwriter's popularity in China is well-known worldwide. In addition, a fan wrote on X about the title track Slow Dancing from his debut album, which has reportedly sold over 3.6 million album units worldwide.

Previously, Kim Taehyung, better known as BTS' V, made history on September 22, 2023, when he became the first solo artist to reach the top of the Hanteo Charts in China, Japan, and the United States. Earlier, on Hanteo Charts, he made history as the first solo artist to sell two million copies of his debut solo album, Layover.

"Good news after good news": Fans laud Kim Taehyung of BTS for adding another feather of victory to his cap

The latest news of achievement did not surprise the BTS ARMY since they are well aware of Layover's global success. At the 2023 MAMA Awards, Layover was nominated for Album of the Year, while the track Love Me Again from the album was selected for Song of the Year and Best Vocal Performance - Male Solo categories. Additionally, the album was nominated for a 2023 Melon Music Awards Million Top 10 award.

Furthermore, after earning 100,000 comparable album sales in its first week of release (ending September 14, 2023), Layover opened at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart. Eighteen thousand pure sales, nine thousand streaming equivalent albums (12.95 million official upon request streams), and three thousand track equivalent albums made up this overall amount.

This tied Taehyung for the highest-charting Korean solo artist in Billboard charts and annals with bandmates Jimin and Suga. Hence, earning a Triple Gold certification on QQ Music China for earning over ¥750,000 in digital sales cheered his fanbase even further.

Nevertheless, fans went to Twitter to praise BTS' Taehyung for his new feat even though he has been serving his mandatory service of 18 months in the military.

For the unversed, content on Tencent becomes online in around 4-6 weeks, according to Sepulchral Silence. According to Musicinfo, the average time for music to become available on an online platform for distribution once it is published is five weeks. The free music app QQ Music is exclusive to China. Nonetheless, you might employ a workaround to access QQ Music in your nation.

In other news, BTS member and singer Kim Taehyung showcased his exceptional acting skills as he starred as a lead in IU's Love Wins All music video. Fans from across borders have been swooning over Taehyung's charms and versatility in the latest single dropped by IU on January 24, 2024.

