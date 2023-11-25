“The maknae line winning”: Fans ecstatic as BTS’ V, Jimin, and Jungkook win big at 2023 Melon Music Awards

The three members of BTS, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, are trending on social media following their individual awards at the Melon Music Awards: Idol of the Year, Giant Pop Star, and King of K-pop.

Fans have expressed their excitement at seeing their idols receive these awards, and to celebrate this memorable moment, they took to social media.

One of the fans on the X highlighted that the three maknaes of the K-pop sensation BTS are doing a remarkable job as solo artists as well, stating, “The maknae line winning."

“LEGENDARY MAKNAE LINE”: BTS’ ARMYs excited as V, Jimin, and Jungkook take over 2023 Melon Music Awards

On November 25, the Melon Music Awards announced a few winners, including BTS’ maknae line, who received trophies individually. The singers, who made their solo debut this year, have broken multiple records and established themselves as well-known names in the music industry.

Kim Taehyung released his album Layover on September 8, marking his solo debut. Fans across the globe have enjoyed the songs on the album, which have flawlessly portrayed the genre the Slow Dancing singer wished for his fans to see.

The Love Me Again singer received the trophy of “Idol of the Year” at the Melon Music Awards this year.

Jimin was the first member of the BTS maknaes to release his solo music with the album FACE in March of this year. The album's title track, Like Crazy, is one of the most enjoyed songs by the fans.

The Melon Music Awards presented the Serendipity singer with the "King of K-pop" trophy.

The group's youngest member, Jungkook, recently released his solo album GOLDEN with the titular tune Standing Next to You in November. He has also broken multiple records as a pop singer with his debut single, Seven, which has been receiving much love from listeners across the globe.

The "Giant Pop Star" trophy was awarded to the 3D vocalist by the Melon Music Awards.

The 2023 Melon Music Awards are scheduled to take place on December 2

The auspicious K-pop music award is marking its 15th year since its commencement and is scheduled to take place on December 2. The 2023 Melon Music Awards will be held at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, Yeonjongdo.

Performers like IVE, NewJeans, SHINee, NCT Dream, aespa, and RIIZE, as well as BOYSNEXTDOOR, STAYC, ZEROBASEONE, and Kiss Of Life, will grace the show's stage. Also, artists like BTS, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM, (G)I-DLE, Lim Young Woong, and more have been nominated in different categories.

Meanwhile, on December 2, fans can watch the Melon Music Awards on streaming services like Melon, Wavve, and Abema.