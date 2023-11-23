“HE’S SO UNSERIOUS”: Hilarious Jin memes erupt as BTS member leaves a funny response to Jungkook’s heartwarming letter dedicated to ARMYs on Weverse

BIG HIT MUSIC announced on November 22, 2023, that members Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and V, have all initiated their military enlistment process. This means that the four will be called to enlist in the South Korean military any time soon. They will be joining bandmates SUGA, Jin and J-hope who are all currently serving their mandatory military service.

As soon as ARMYs heard the news, they were devastated but took to X, formerly Twitter to share messages for the BTS members. Additionally, on the same day, at 6:13 pm KST, Bangtan's maknae took to Weverse to share a handwritten message for fans confirming that he will be enlisting in the military in December. He wrote that hoped to fulfill his national duties so he could reunite with the ARMYs by 2025.

While ARMYs were emotional and heartbroken when they read Jungkook's letter, the oldest member of the band Jin had a hilarious response to it. Jin commented "“kekekeke" multiple times, a Korean slang response for "Hahaha."

ARMYs couldn't help but laugh out loud at Jin's hilarious reaction to Jungkook's very emotional letter on Weverse. Fans pointed out that only Bangtan's oldest member could pull off such a stunt on the group's golden maknae, with one saying that Jin was incredibly unserious.

Jungkook and Jin's chaotic friendship lightens ARMYs heartbreak on X

Long-time BTS fans are aware of the sweet and chaotic relationship that Jungkook and Jin share, and fans have often likened it to a bond between brothers. The SEVEN singer was only 15 when he joined the industry and fans believe that he was practically raised by his six older brothers, especially Jin who is five years older than him.

Jungkook's heartwarming letter made ARMYs sentimental primarily because, according to his own admission, he isn't very good with words and verbal expressions. Fans were touched that he took time out to pen a letter for them.

However, they felt that Jin's hilarious reaction was the perfect response to diffuse the tension that weighed on fans following the news of BTS' military enlistment. ARMYs joked that only Jin could have pulled the maknae's leg in this manner and gotten away with it and how their bond is so strong despite the former being in the military at the moment.

ARMYs are aware of Jin's incredible sense of humor, particularly his "dad jokes" that are all the rage in the fandom. They are grateful that the Epiphany singer consoled legions of fans across the world in his own unique style.

Fans are also happy to learn that even after ten years of BTS, Jin and Jungkook's chaotic friendship and brotherhood remained intact.

Jungkook to release a new 3D remix tonight in collaboration with Justin Timberlake

Following the announcement about the enlistment, BIG HIT MUSIC made another announcement on November 23, 2023. The agency said the singer will collaborate with one of his long-time musical idols, Justin Timberlake, for a new remix of 3D which will drop on November 24, 2023, at 2 pm KST.

Aptly titled the 'Justin Timberlake Remix', the song showcases a brilliant 2000s style charm and vibe of the old-school sound of the original version of 3D. The remix will be garnished generously with a retro charm.

Bangtan's maknae has always called Justin Timberlake one of his musical idols. Thus, fans are happy to learn that they are finally collaborating on 3D which was originally released as a collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow.

The Dreamers singer also flew to Japan with Jimin and it is speculated that they are filming a travel vlog in the country. The Standing Next To You singer will also be releasing his solo docu-film sometime in December or next year.

More updates regarding his future activities will be provided later.