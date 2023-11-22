"Only been 2 weeks": Fans excited as BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN becomes the #1 bestselling album by a K-Pop soloist in the US in 2023 by total units

On November 21, 2023, Jungkook broke another record as he became the first K-Pop solo artist with the No.1 bestselling album in the United States by total units (album equivalent). His solo debut album, GOLDEN, helped him earn this feat in less than three weeks of its release. With this, he surpassed his bandmates V (Layover), Suga (D-Day), and Jimin's (FACE) respective solo albums.

The 26-year-old singer from the global phenomenon BTS achieved this milestone right after he won his first Billboard Music Award on November 20.

Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the idol as they hailed him for his achievement.

For the unversed, in the music industry, the term "total units" refers to a measuring unit used to determine the amount of music consumed that is comparable to the purchase of one album. This consumption goes beyond conventional revenue from album sales and includes music downloads and streaming.

The number of CDs that the general public purchases is referred to as "pure sales." However, the number of physical copies that record retailers purchase to sell to the general audience is known as "unit sales."

Fans lavish praise on BTS' Jungkook for smashing records with his debut solo album, GOLDEN

The "album equivalent" or "total units", as opposed to pure album sales, were used as the new ranking mechanism for the Billboard 200 albums chart. With this modification, streaming-on-demand, and digital track sales (as determined by Nielsen SoundScan) are now included in the Billboard 200.

Billboard uses an improved algorithm that pulls statistics from all of the main on-demand audio subscription-based platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, YouTube, and the former Xbox Music. With the concept of track equivalent album (TEA) and streaming equivalent album (SEA), one album sale is equal to 10 song sales or 1,500 song streams.

As per the Hanteo Chart, the singer had sold over 2.5 million album copies of GOLDEN in the first week of the album release. Furthermore, the singer earned the respectable Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) Platinum certification for his debut single SEVEN by selling over a million physical copies (CDs) in the United States. These sales would also be tallied in the "total unit" algorithm.

Hence, Jungkook's latest achievement has delighted the entire BTS fandom as they commented, reposted, and retweeted the post by @btschartsdailyc and praised the singer on X (formerly Twitter) for his accomplishment.

Meanwhile, on Monday, November 20, 2023, Jungkook won his first Billboard Music Awards 2023 for 'Top Global K-Pop Song' with his debut English single Seven, which featured the American rapper Latto. The Big Energy rapper also shared the award with the BTS maknae, as Billboard sent her a physical trophy for the same.

In addition, Jungkook held his 'GOLDEN Live On Stage' concert show in front of 500 handpicked fans on November 20, 2023. The fans were selected through an online lucky draw and got to witness the singer perform on a curated setlist of 12 songs during the show.

Moreover, ARMYs were over the moon when they saw Namjoon appear during the 'GOLDEN Live On Stage' show to show support for his bandmate, Jungkook.

BTS Jungkook has successfully concluded his long promotional schedule for his debut album GOLDEN, which he released on November 3, 2023.