"You're so cool and I'm so proud": Fans go wild as BTS Namjoon gives a shoutout speech at Jungkook's GOLDEN LIVE on Stage concert

Jeon Jungkook of BTS held his first concert for his debut solo album. The “GOLDEN Live On Stage” show was held on November 20, 2023, at the Jangchung Arena, Jung-gu, in Seoul.

Fans were beyond thrilled as they kept tweeting countdowns on X (formerly Twitter) hours before the show started. However, apart from being part of such an unforgettable evening of their lives, fans were ecstatic when they witnessed BTS Kim Namjoon, aka RM, show up to watch his maknae.

The entire arena erupted with excitement as Namjoon delivered a heartfelt tribute to Jungkook. He claimed that he had to attend Jungkook's first solo concert because he was the one who gave him the nickname.

Adding how immensely proud he is of Jungkook, he said:

"You're so cool and I'm so proud ... And I'm the one who gave him the nickname. I had to come!"

"I'M CRYING": Fans are euphoric over the interaction between Namjoon and Jungkook during GOLDEN show

The Standing Next to You singer also requested that his team provide Namjoon with a microphone. Namjoon praised the singer and reaffirmed that his parents would be happy to see their son achieve such tremendous success.

Furthermore, Namjoon, also known as RM, attempted to mimic the "satoori" (accent) of Busan, which both Jungkook and the fans found extremely adorable and humorous.

Namjoon said:

"Your mom and dad must be proud. The other members all have shoots today … He's our youngest, but I learn so much from him."

The “GOLDEN Live On Stage” concert will go down in history as one of the most iconic concerts ever carried by BTS or its members. The Standing Next To You singer tried to keep the whole show interactive, unlike anything ever seen before, and has set unprecedented standards in the Bangtam fandom.

While he was the main attraction, many people assumed that the people screaming his name during the event were his admirers. However, the BTS maknae did not hold back in expressing his admiration for the ARMYs. Jungkook conversed with the ARMYs while seated on stage, as if this were a large gathering of family and friends rather than a concert.

Namjoon and the Golden Maknae poked fun at each other by suggesting that the other should take off his shirts and T-shirts more often, sending fans into fits of laughter. Moreover, the Indigo rapper-songwriter shared a video of the performance on his Instagram account, and fans lost it when they heard him belt out the lyrics to the song Standing Next to You.

Fans posted a flurry of tweets on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "I'm crying," while others echoed similar reactions to the entire wholesome interaction between the two BTS members.

About “GOLDEN Live On Stage,” the concert handpicked only 500 fans through a raffle who could visit and watch the show live at the Jangchung Arena, Jung-gu, in Seoul. To add to their elation, all those lucky fans were further presented with curated gifts by Jungkook.

In other news, BTS Jungkook became the first K-pop solo artist to win the Billboard Music Awards 2023 in this decade. He won the award in the 'Top Global K-pop Song' category for his debut single Seven (feat. Latto). The Golden Maknae also became the second K-pop soloist to win the BBMAs in the history of the award show after PSY, who won it for Gangnam Style in 2013.