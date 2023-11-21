Who is T1’s Faker? All you need to know about League of Legends Worlds 2023 Championship winner

On November 19, 2023, Riot Games held the League of Legends World Championship, where T1 emerged victorious, defeating Weibo Gaming 3-0 to claim their fourth global championship. T1 was the home team favorite in the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul during the Worlds, which were hosted in South Korea.

Considered by many to be one of the most notable players in the League of Legends, Faker is frequently referred to as the "Michael Jordan of esports". He has won an unprecedented 10 League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) titles, two Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) wins, and four World Championship titles in the course of his playing career.

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, who led the League of Legends Worlds 2023 champion team T1, faced a wrist injury earlier this season

Lee Sang-hyeok of South Korea, aka Faker, who is undoubtedly the most well-known face in the competitive gaming sector, sprang from his seat to rejoice with teammates Zeus, Oner, Gumayusi, and Keria on Sunday, after their team defeated Weibo Gaming by winning three straight rounds in Seoul.

DRX was the first team to win the tournament via Play-ins, and had the greatest underdog run in the League of Legends Worlds' history. There was a dip in confidence in the squad after Faker's injury early in the season and T1 immediately suffered.

However, the esports prodigy returned just ahead of the regular season and secured his team's spot for the Worlds 2023. Since 2016, T1 has advanced to two finals but has lost each of them, most notably a heartbreaking 3-2 loss against DRX last year in 2022. This led to DRX winning the Worlds 2022 title as Deft lifted the Summoner's Cup.

For the unversed, Deft, also known as Kim Hyuk-kyu, is a professional League of Legends (LoL) player from South Korea, who played for DRX in 2022 and won the League of Legends Worlds in the same year. Currently, he is signed by Dplus KIA and is a Bot Laner for the team.

Nevertheless, with Faker's return, T1 won the League of Legends Worlds 2023 and lifted the 44-pound Summoner's Cup after their previous win, which was seven years ago, in 2016.

The team members of the champion team include Lee Sang-hyeok whose player name is Faker. He is the Mid Laner of the team. He is followed by Choi Woo-je (Zeus) in the role of Top Laner, Mun Hyeon-jun (Oner) in the role of Jungler, Lee Min-hyeong (Gumayusi) as the Bot Laner, Ryu Min-seok (Keria) as the Support, and Kim Ha-neul (Sky) as Sub/Mid.

Apart from Faker and Oner, the rest of the players' contracts have ended as of November 20, 2023, as per Esports Leaguepedia. The contract renewal status hasn't been disclosed yet.

T1 is a South Korean esports corporation run by T1 Entertainment & Sports, a partnership between SK Telecom and Comcast Spectacor. It was formerly known as SK Telecom T1 or SKT T1. StarCraft player Lim "BoxeR" Yo-hwan first established the squad that would eventually become SKT T1 in 2002 under the name Team Orion.

Furthermore, in December 2003, the group altered its name to 4 Union. After that, SK Telecom, a South Korean wireless provider, began funding the squad in April 2004 and formally established the team which is known as T1 in the world of the League of Legends.

Additionally, on November 19, 2023, during the League of Legends World Championship, NewJeans' live stage performance was an enormous hit. In collaboration with Riot Games, the up-and-coming female group released the 2023 championship anthem, GODS, on October 4, 2023.

The crowd erupted when NewJeans singers Danielle, Haerin, Hanni, Minji, and Hyein lit up the Gocheok Sky Dome stadium with their robust and unwavering vocals. A dancer was also seen playing Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu (the Worlds 2022 champion) on stage for the live show, which also included a variety of visual effects and 3D projections that drew the personalities from the video game to life.

Riot Games hosts an annual professional League of Legends event referred to as the League of Legends World Championship, which serves as the season's finale. The 44-pound Summoner's Cup, a multi-million dollar tournament prize, and a coveted title are up for the taking in the Championship.

Esports players are exempt from military enlistment in South Korea, if they win a gold for their nation during tournaments such as this.