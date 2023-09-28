“A cruel, cruel joke”: South Korea’s announcement on e-sports athletes getting military exemption allegedly sparks debate among BTS fans

The revelation by South Korea that e-sports competitors can obtain military exemptions by winning gold at the Asian Games reignited an old debate involving the K-pop megastar BTS on September 25, 2023. To put things in perspective, famed footballer Son Heung Min, a striker for Tottenham Hotspur, opted not to serve the full military commitment after the national football team won the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

Recently, the top-tier players, including the team's captain Lee Sang Hyeok—more commonly known as Faker—have a lot to forfeit now that e-sports has become a medal event. These exemptions have caused controversy because historically, they have been granted to elite athletes and classical musicians in appreciation of their efforts to raise the status of their country.

BTS, however, was not given consideration for an exemption despite its enormous economic contribution to the nation and its global appeal. Besides, a study conducted in 2022 by Gallup revealed that 33% of South Koreans were against the idea of K-pop musicians receiving military exemptions, despite the desire to assure unhindered success for bands like BTS.

This further fueled the issue as BTS members Jin, J-Hope, and Yoongi aka SUGA have already enlisted in the military while Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung aka V, and Jungkook will announce their enlistment dates by the end of 2023 as per HYBE.

“Exemption that BTS did not get”: Media outlet made note of the recent development of military enlistment guidelines

On September 22, 2023, South Korea made waves as e-sports such as League of Legends were made an official medal-winning game event for the first time in Asian Games 2023. Netizens and news outlets globally flocked to the announcement.

Some were outraged, some in favor of the motion, while a few had a calculated deduction of the news’ merits. Likewise, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published an article titled:

“Korean e-sports stars like Faker can receive military exemption that BTS did not get.” (as reported by Naver news)

The Chinese media stated that any male in South Korea who wins a gold medal at the Asian Games is exempt from the standard 18-month mandatory military service including the e-sports players since it became an official medal-winning event in the Asian Games 2023.

The following was stated in SCMP (as reported by Naver news):

“K-POP star BTS did not receive military service exemption. Soccer star Son Heung-min received military service benefits. Korea allows limited military service exemption. If you win a gold medal at the Asian Games, you will automatically serve in the military for 18 months. E-sports players can be exempted from military service for the first time. Since e-sports was adopted as an official event in the Asian Games for the first time, top e-sports players, including Lee Sang-hyeok, can receive double incentives.”

These exemptions, according to Hanshin University Professor Choi Eun-kyoung, are a major source of inspiration for e-sports competitors.

The media outlet from China further mentioned the billions of dollars added to the South Korean economy due to the global popularity of the boy group BTS which was still not enough for the artists to get an exemption.

As per SCMP (as reported by Naver news):

"BTS created billions of dollars in economic value and helped promote K-POP around the world, but they were not considered eligible for military benefits.”

In light of the debut of e-sports at the Asian Games 2023, which began on September 23 and would last until October 3, discussions regarding these exclusions have resurfaced.

BTS ARMY expressed their outrage over this new development and called it "unfair"

It is to be noted that despite being the recipient of the Medal of Cultural Merit and also being a diplomatic presidential envoy, Bangtan Sonyeondan's military exemption was struck out by the South Korean government. Furthermore, it is clearly stated that military exemption is awarded to any sportsperson or classical musician of the highest honor and contributions. It is critical to note that K-Pop does not fall under the category of classical music.

League of Legends fans praised the e-sports players' commitment and underlined that e-sports' legitimacy as a sport will always predate BTS' widespread success, while the ARMY bemoaned the apparent injustice towards BTS.

South Korea is also the home to e-sports and games such as EA Sports FC, PUBG Mobile, Arena of Valor, Dota 2, League of Legends, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, and Street Fighter V are some of the e-sports that will be played during the Asian Games 2023 tournament from September 23, 2023, to October 3, 2023.

The Korean team hopes to win at least two gold medals in e-sports as it works to win at least 50 gold medals at the Asian Games in 2023. Earlier, Faker Lee Sang-hyeok competed and finished second overall in the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Tournament, where e-sports was recognized as a showcase sport.

This particular issue highlights national duty, recognition, and the importance of contemporary cultural contributions in South Korea—since sports supersedes art—will continue to be crucial for future generations.