Why is ‘PROTECT JUNGKOOK’ trending in X? Fans concerned following alleged malicious activities by solo stans of the BTS members

On Thursday, November 23, ARMYs took notice of some alleged malicious activities by the solo stans of BTS members against the group's maknae, Jungkook. Fans noticed that some BTS members' solo stans or akgaes posted malicious rumors, defamatory and disrespectful comments directed towards the idol while tagging Korea's Ministry of National Defense.

ARMYs also alleged that a majority of these comments stem from Jimin's solo stans, who do not want to see the two K-pop idols together. Since HYBE recently announced that the remaining four members of BTS will enlist in the military together, Jimin's akgaes allegedly started to spread discriminatory and false rumors about the 3D singer.

Some akgaes even requested the Ministry of National Defense to assign the two idols to different subdivisions during their service. Enraged by the harmful and dangerous rumors, ARMYs have been trending the issue on X (formerly Twitter), demanding strong legal action against the akgaes and better protection of their artist.

ARMYs trend 'PROTECT JUNGKOOK' as BTS members' solo stans spread malicious rumors about the idol

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin shot a travel show together during the former's appearance in Suchwita on November 4. The news of the two idols spending time together displeased many akgaes of both the BTS members. The recent military enlistment announcement fueled their anger, leading to them creating malicious rumors and defamatory comments about the group's maknae on the internet.

The solo stans were also seen tagging Korea's Ministry of Defense as they allegedly created a narrative that HYBE artists (particularly Jimin and Jungkook) work around a 'business gay agenda.' Hence, the akgaes alleged their enlistment would harm the government and the nation's reputation.

These beliefs have supposedly risen from the close friendship between the two K-pop idols, which are sometimes fantasized and romanticized by certain groups of fans.

The malicious actions by alleged Jimin akgaes shed a poor light on the group's maknae as they referred to him through slurs, spread fake rumors and narratives, and detested his interactions with Jimin. In addition to the extremely harmful rumors and comments, the akgaes were allegedly seen trending other misleading hashtags such as BOYCOTT JUNGKOOK, FREE JIMIN, and JUNGKOOK CORRUPT.

The situation continues to grow out of hand as it not only disrupts the BTS member's online and public image but also tarnishes his reputation with the Korean government. ARMYs have been mass tagging BigHit Entertainment and HYBE Labels, demanding they take immediate action against the prosecutors defaming their artist.

They've also created a draft email for several ARMYs to collectively send to BTS's agency to urge their immediate action. A part of the email reads:

"Many Korean users on Twitter/X are spreading and mass-trending defamatory, unfavorable comments towards BTS JUNGKOOK, and tagging Korean government accounts in light of the military enlistment announcement. Please investigate the accounts below, and all other perpetrators, and take action immediately to protect all artists involved."

Following the same, fans have not only been mass-reporting these harmful and malicious accounts but also trending the same on X to garner more people's attention to the situation.