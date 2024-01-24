"Insane acting": Fans discuss online about various emotions portrayed by BTS' Kim Taehyung in IU’s Love Wins All music video

The new music video for IU's comeback single Love Wins All is currently generating an abundance of discourse online since it features Taehyung of BTS. Love Wins All, however, sounds equally complex and melodic as one could anticipate from IU alone. The video and track were released on January 24, 2024, at 12 am KST and sent fans into an online frenzy due to its awe-inspiring cinematic appeal.

Nevertheless, fans discussed Kim Taehyung's acting skills and range of emotions in the music video for Love Wins All. All the viewers online noted how subtly the BTS sensation has portrayed various emotions on screen, such as fear, anxiety, hopelessness, and melancholic numbness, among others.

Fans and viewers share their thoughts on Taehyung's acting prowess in the video where the artist held everyone captive with just his eyes.

"Give Taehyung his Oscars now": Fans laud the BTS idol for his acting prowess, wishing to see him in a K-drama

In her most recent single, IU sounds stunning, effortlessly hitting powerful high notes. Despite its subdued intensity, this music has an unexpected range. It has the air of a song from a stage musical; it's a lullaby that's been given as much drama as the writers can handle.

Fans were enthralled with the scenes during the first few seconds of the music video, which opens at an isolated shopping mall. Viewers speculated before the release that this is a short IU movie because of the retrograde color scheme and stark differences in minutiae from the store's items. However, the music video was nothing short of a cinematic marvel since Uhm Tae-hwa of Concrete Utopia directed it.

Meanwhile, admirers praised the BTS idol for his ability to portray a range of emotions. The BTS idol expressed happiness with his partner, IU, when they pretended to be married and turned their terrible reality into a beautiful one. Nevertheless, an unsettling melancholy permeated every moment because these were their final times together.

In another scene, when V came across a camcorder and saw IU through its lens with his functioning left eye, fans could feel their hearts getting heavier. The next scene shows IU looking at Taehyung through the camcorder as her hands caress his face, showing V before the disaster struck. However, from the viewers' perspective, it showed V standing there with scars on his face and sad eyes as he saw IU run her hands through his face.

In the end, as Taehyung acknowledges his fate in the video's last scene, a single trickle of tears runs down his cheek. His acting simultaneously conveys acceptance of his inevitable demise and terror, demonstrating his immense acting range. Even with their trembling hands and devasted eyes, IU and Taehyung showcased commendable acting skills.

Throughout the video, Taehyung, aka V, played the role of a deaf and mute lover of IU. He even had a cataract in the right eye. For the unversed, a cataract is an opacification of a person's eye as the lens becomes milky-white. As a cataract grows, the patient's vision of the particular eye becomes cloudy or blurred.

Fans and viewers took to X (formerly Twitter), shared various snippets from the music video, and trended the hashtag "ACTOR TAEHYUNG RETURNS" worldwide.

This music video is not the first acting project of the BTS idol, as the artist made his acting debut in 2016 in a popular period drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, starring Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Minho, and more.

The BTS ARMY has always wished to see V in another K-drama as the lead. Hence, IU's latest Love Wins All have fueled their wishes and dreams.

IU's latest music video, Love Wins All, starring BTS' V, is available for streaming on YouTube.