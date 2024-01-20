“LAYOVER NO SKIP ALBUM”: BTS Taehyung’s solo album achieves multiple astonishing accolades, leaving fans in awe

On January 19, 2024, the BTS ARMY trended the hashtag "LAYOVER NO SKIP ALBUM" to celebrate Kim Taehyung's multiple victories with his solo debut album Layover. TimeOut magazine, which recently published its 2023 'The 30 Best Music List,' comprising editorial selections and showcasing the best music of the year, also mentioned V in a prominent position - the only K-pop artist to earn this recognition.

This is not the only accolade achieved by the Slow Dancing singer-songwriter. The list is long and what is even more remarkable is that the idol accomplished all of it within four months of his album release.

Layover, often written as Layo(v)er, is Taehyung's first solo studio album. Big Hit Music released it on September 8, 2023. The album has been characterised as a pop, R&B, and jazz record, driven by V's soulful melodies.

Fans celebrate the numerous feats amassed by Taehyung with Layover

Kim Taehyung worked with Min Hee-jin, creative director of NewJeans and the agency ADOR, for his very first solo album, Layover. Six tracks in total—including an extra piano rendition of the song Slow Dancing—make up the solo album.

Every song on the album has a music video to go with it. While Love Me Again and Rainy Days were already released with their respective official music videos, the album's title track, Slow Dancing, also has a music video that was released on September 8, 2023. With the release, the BTS idol embarked on reigning on music charts and breaking records internationally.

The album became the best-selling Korean album by a K-pop soloist on Japan's Oricon chart, and also distinguished itself as the greatest debut by a K-pop soloist on the Billboard 200 list. It is also the second-longest album by a solo K-pop artist to chart on the Billboard 200. In addition, Layover became the only album by a K-pop soloist to have every song debut on the daily Spotify India chart.

BTS Taehyung's Layover did not stop here as it went ahead and became the only K-pop soloist album to have every song debut in Spotify Japan's Top 100, the only K-pop soloist's album to rank #1 across all tracks on Spotify each week, and the only K-pop album that has charted longest on the official album downloads list in the UK.

Additionally, on the Worldwide Apple Music Albums list, it became the second-longest charting album by a K-pop singer. Taehyung's solo album sold two million copies on the Hanteo chart. In its first week of release, Layover amassed over 100 million streams, making it the third album by an Asian artist to reach that milestone.

Fans rushed to Twitter to express their happiness and celebrate the idol's numerous accolades by hailing it as a "NO SKIP ALBUM":

As of December 16, 2023, Layover was also the first and only album by a K-pop soloist to have every song eclipse 60 million plays on Spotify. Additionally, Taehyung's solo album tied the records for highest-ranking K-pop soloist albums in Billboard 200 history on September 17, 2023, when it debuted at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200 list, with Suga and Jimin.

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung has been serving his mandatory military service since December 11, 2023, and completed his basic training on January 16, 2024, as an Elite Soldier.