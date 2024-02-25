"Man living his mafia dreams!": BTS' Taehyung's military autograph story revealed by a netizen wins over the internet

On February 25, 2024, X user @roong2ee shared an interesting story about how a netizen's uncle, who served in the same unit as Kim Taehyung in the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command Unit, was able to meet the BTS member and get his autograph.

BTS' V enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon. After graduating from his five-week basic training as a military elite trainee, he was assigned to three weeks of additional training at the Army General Administration School as he had opted for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command Unit.

As the autograph story went viral on social media due to the process through which soldiers in the military were able to get V's autograph, fans found it hilarious. They took to social media to express their thoughts on the same, and one user tweeted:

Fans can't get enough of BTS' Kim Taehyung's autograph story on the internet

According to users online, BTS' V's autograph for a teacher at the Army General School has been circulating online, where the idol expressed his gratitude to Professor Shim Min Seok for his hard work. The professor stated that he got the opportunity to see Kim Taehyung and was taken aback by his handsome face. The idol wrote the following in the autograph:

"Thank you, Associate Professor Shim Min Seok, for your hard work."

In response, the recipient of the autograph stated:

"I saw V, and I was surprised by how handsome he is."

The aforementioned user also shared how soldiers lined up to get the idol's autograph in the military, and that they had to solve some quizzes to obtain one. The user visited their uncle who was in the same unit as Kim Taehyung in the Special Duty Team and shared the autograph story with them.

They shared that if someone wrote their name on a post-it note and brought it to get an autograph from Kim Taehyung, the executives would get five copies and two copies for assistants.

However, to get V's autograph, there were quizzes where the soldiers had to answer questions like "What are the names of the BTS members?" and "What is the title of the BTS song?" If someone gave a wrong answer, the teaching assistant would take the particular soldier and link their arms, leading them away from the scene, making it more interesting and fun.

Soon, the user's story went viral among fans, and they were amused by Kim Taehyung's creativity. Some fans complimented the idol for brightening up the dull atmosphere of the military unit and applauded him for coming up with such an interesting way to give out his autograph.

Meanwhile, others were elated that soldiers in the military were taking care of the BTS member and shared that they were eager to hear more such stories from internet users.

Kim Taehyung has completed his three weeks of additional training at the Army General Administration School and is currently serving at the 2nd Army Corps of Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. He is expected to return in 2025 after serving his country for eighteen weeks.