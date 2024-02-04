"Nation's Treasure and Nation's Pride": Fans proud as IU's Love wins all ft Kim Taehyung gets featured in local Korean newspapers

On February 4, 2024, several fans eagerly shared pictures of South Korean local newspapers featuring articles about IU's pre-release single Love wins all music video, featuring BTS's Kim Taehyung.

The Hotel Del Luna actress released the music video for her pre-release single on January 24, 2024, featuring the collaboration with BTS' V. The duo quickly gained traction on various social media platforms due to their impressive on-screen chemistry.

As these images of local newspapers began circulating on social media, showcasing IU and Kim Taehyung's Love wins all music video, excitement among fans naturally surged. One fan took to X, expressing admiration for both celebrities and highlighting South Korea's appreciation for their talent and hard work.

"A Superstar": Fans flex about IU and Kim Taehyung for their latest feat

In the circulating online pictures, fans have shared that local journalists extensively covered the Love wins all music video in the Boston Korean newspaper. Another outlet provided details regarding IU, Kim Taehyung, and director Uhm Tae-hwa.

The outlets explored various aspects, including how BTS' Kim Taehyung filmed the music video a week before his military enlistment, exploring the idol and IU's onscreen chemistry, director Uhm Tae-hwa's decision to helm the music video, and the success of his previous project, The Concrete Utopia.

With the news of the Love wins all music video being featured in both domestic and local outlets, fans expressed a sense of pride and took to social media to celebrate. They boasted about the worldwide influence and power of the duo, highlighting how their chemistry compelled journalists and readers to write about them.

Needless to say, fans continue to express their pride in the actors and wish to see them more successful in their future endeavors.

Meanwhile, IU is gearing up for her comeback with her sixth mini-album, The Winning, marking her first solo project since 2021. The album is set to release on February 20, 2024, at 6 pm Korean Standard Time.

In recent updates regarding the singer of Love Me Again, V has successfully completed his five-week basic military training, earning the title of military elite trainee. Notably, he is one of only six trainees in his unit to achieve this distinction.

Currently, V is undergoing three weeks of additional training at the Army General Administration School, having opted for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command responsible for countering anti-terrorism crimes.

Kim Taehyung is set to be deployed at the 2nd Army Corps of Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, after concluding his three weeks of additional training on February 8, 2024.