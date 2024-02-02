"No one can beat him": Fans proud as BTS' Kim Taehyung holds the top 3 most SOLD BTS members magazine covers on ktown4u

On January 31, 2024, the social media account @Taehyung Closet on X shared that BTS' V had emerged as holding the top three most-sold magazine covers among BTS members on the e-commerce site ktown4u.

The user revealed that the covers of the Love Me Again singer's Vogue, Elle, and Harper Bazaar were the three best-selling magazine covers on the online store, showcasing the idol's worldwide influence and the power of his impeccable visuals.

Upon learning about the singer's latest milestone, other internet users quickly took to social media to celebrate it, with one user enthusiastically tweeting:

"V ICON OF AN ERA": Fans lavish praise as BTS' Kim Taehyung trends on ktown4u

Ktown4u caters to over 1.84 million customers across 241 countries and is known as one of the most trustworthy and reliable K-pop stores. Various products, including albums, merchandise, magazines, and others, are available at the online store.

Kim Taehyung graced the cover of Vogue in the outlet's October 2022 issue and mesmerized the fans with his impeccable fashion statement and visuals. Currently, his Vogue cover magazine holds the record for the most sold-out magazine cover in the history of Ktown4u, selling over 52,000 copies and more.

Meanwhile, BTS' Kim Taehyung's Elle Magazine cover holds the second position in the ranking and has sold over 31,000 copies. His recently released Harper Bazaar's Korea magazine cover for the February issue, where he adopted the new look of a fierce dragon, occupies the third position and has currently sold over 8,000+ copies and is still counting.

As soon as the fans learned about the Love Me Again singer emerging as the only artist to have sold over three of his magazine covers on the online store, they were overjoyed and took to their social media accounts, complimenting it.

While some called Kim Taehyung an "icon," others believed that he would continue to create such milestones in the future as well.

Meanwhile, he is followed by fellow group members Jimin and Suga, whose W Korea magazine has sold over 8,000 copies and Marie Claire magazine cover has sold over 6,000 copies, respectively. The Love Me Again singer's two other magazine covers, including Arena and W Korea, have sold over 4,900 and 4,000 magazine covers, respectively.

BTS' V is currently undergoing his three-week additional training at the Army General Administration School as he has been selected for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command.

In recent updates, Kim Taehyung has been featured in IU's Love wins all music video, where he impressed the viewers with his onscreen chemistry with the My Mister actress.

Kim Taehyung will be deployed at the second Army Corps of Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, on February 8, 2024, following the completion of his three-week additional training at the Army General Administration School.