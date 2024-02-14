"He's so serious with getting buff": Fans in a frenzy as BTS' Kim Taehyung posts an interim report on his weight gain following his enlistment

On February 14, 2024, BTS Kim Taehyung shared an interim report on the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he updated fans about his weight gain after enlisting in the mandatory military service. He enlisted in December of last year.

In South Korea, every able-bodied male citizen must enlist for military service between the ages of 18 and 31. The length of service varies typically lasting eighteen months depending on the assigned department. After completing basic military training, soldiers are deployed to their respective units.

In his recent Weverse post, the idol shared that he has finally reached a weight of 72.5kg and bid farewell to the fandom after providing them with a brief report.

Naturally, fans had mixed emotions of shock and happiness. They expressed their opinions on social media, with one user tweeting that Kim Taehyung is dedicated to becoming more muscular and buff.

Expand Tweet

"10 kg in just 2 months": Fans are proud of BTS' Kim Taehyung for his latest milestone

Expand Tweet

Kim Taehyung enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon. After graduating from his five-week basic training as one of the only six military elite trainees, the singer had to undergo an additional three weeks of military training at the Army General Administration School.

Unlike the other members, he was selected for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command. The SDT wing of the military is known for its intensive and difficult training which includes nighttime training sessions.

The idol also concluded his additional training on February 8 and is currently deployed at one of the most challenging units, the 2nd Military Police Corps, also known as the Double Dragons.

When Kim Taehyung enlisted for his mandatory military service, he weighed barely 62kg. He expressed his desire to gain enough weight to reach 82kg after joining the military.

Within less than two months, the idol has gained over 10kg, showcasing his sheer determination and rigorous training. He currently weighs 72.5kg.

In a recent Weverse post, the singer shared and stated,

"I will do an interim report. 72.5kg achieved. I will come again. Salute."

As the singer gets closer to achieving his desired weight of 82kg, fans are proud of Kim Taehyung and compliment him on his intensive and difficult training, which has allowed him to achieve this feat in less than two months.

While some fans are shocked, others are naturally ecstatic as they have firm faith in Kim Taehyung's ability to achieve anything he sets his mind to.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many fans also stated that he will be more muscular and bulkier than Kim Namjoon by the time he completes his mandatory service, and they can't wait to hear from him when he finally weighs 82kg. They are also elated that the idol is getting healthier and enjoying his time in the military.

BTS' V is currently enlisted for his mandatory military service and is expected to return in 2025 after serving his country, South Korea, for eighteen months.