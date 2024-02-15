"Yoongi the Main character": Massive billboards featuring BTS' Suga for Valentino spotted across Japan leave fans speechless

On February 15, 2024, several massive billboards featuring BTS' Suga, aka Min Yoongi, were spotted across different locations in Japan. The billboards are for the rapper's ongoing Valentino Narratives advertising campaign.

The AMYGDALA singer was announced as the face of the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino's menswear Narratives campaign in January 2024. He will also be donning several outfits from the new collection as the brand revealed he will embody the latest pieces from Valentino Garavani, celebrating freedom and individuality.

As the Valentino menswear Narratives campaign officially launches in Japan, featuring Yoongi's massive billboards, posters, displays, and other advertisements in every corner of the country, fans love the campaign posters. They took to social media to share pictures of the idol from different locations, and one user excitedly tweeted that Yoongi was the main character.

"I don't want Valentine, I want Valentino": Fans gush over BTS' Suga's new advertisements

In Japan, the advertising visual campaign for BTS' Suga's Valentino menswear, The Narrative, campaign has been officially launched. Several massive billboards and posters featuring Yoongi in the latest collection from the brand have been put up in famous areas of Tokyo, including Omotesando and Harajuku.

Several posters of the BTS member have been displayed at twenty-one other locations in Japan.

The advertising campaign for BTS' Suga for the brand solidifies the rapper's status as one of the most in-demand ambassadors and K-pop stars, with fans all over the world.

The fandom present at the locations of the advertisements are flocking to the places to catch a glimpse of the idol's pictorials for Valentino, and some enthusiastic ones are clicking selfies with his billboards and posters. Fans can't stop complimenting the idol for his visuals and look for the campaign.

They are also joking around, saying they would purchase Valentino, and instead of getting a Valentine's date, they would gladly take Valentino's ambassador, Suga.

"Ah... I don't want Valentine, I want Valentino, especially your ambassador, heck, I need him, bestie."

The fans are trending "SUGAxValentino" on X. Here are some fan reactions.

Meanwhile, fans can also download the advertisement campaign visual wallpaper by visiting the designated Valentino store and scanning the QR code of the ongoing campaign. This wallpaper will be available between February 16 to February 21, 2024. Fans can download six types of wallpaper during the campaign, which will run for six consecutive days.

This process is available at different stores in Japan, including Ginza, Omotesando, Isetan Shinjuku, Isetan Shinjuku Men's Building, Shibuya Scramble Square, Hankyu Men's Tokyo, Matsuzakaya Nagoya, Nagoya Takashimaya Men's, Daimaru Shinsaibashi, Hankyu Men's Osaka, Hankyu Umeda, Daimaru Kobe, and Iwataya Main Store.

BTS' Suga is currently enlisted for his mandatory military service and is expected to return by 2025 after serving his country for eighteen months.

