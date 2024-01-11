On January 11, 2024, X user @bee13313591 shared BTS's Suga's new promotional advertisements for the Valentino Narratives campaign in Paris, creating a buzz on social media where fans couldn't stop gushing over his latest ads.

On the same day, Valentino shared the latest video titled "Stay tuned to discover the face of the new menswear narratives campaign," raising anticipation about the AMYGDALA singer's new look for the campaign.

As the pictures above featuring the rapper went viral on social media, fans couldn't stop admiring the beauty of the AMYGDALA singer, and one user tweeted:

"Yoongi proving to be the brand's most beautiful model": Fans can't get enough of Suga's latest menswear narratives campaign for Valentino

It's been over a year since the AMYGDALA singer was announced as the global ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino on January 17, 2023. Since then, fans have been gushing over the stunning pictures of the idol donning the brand.

On January 11, 2024, Valentino teased fans with the trailer for the upcoming Menswear campaign "The Narratives" featuring Suga. In the video, fans can see the back of the AMYGDALA singer as he comes out of his car and enters the studio. Fans concluded that the upcoming face of the Italian luxury brand's campaign is no other than Suga, judging by his back and the way he walks.

As the @bee13313591 user shared the latest pictures of promotional advertisements of Suga located on Via Montenapoleone, Milan, and Rue Saint-Honoré, Paris, fans went wild about it. The idol can be seen donning Valentino outfits of different colors in the pictures. He is seen giving an autograph in one photo, while in another, he is seated nonchalantly.

He is wearing pink and green-colored outfits, exuding elegance and an aura that embodies his personality with the brand.

Even the video featuring the AMYGDALA singer is going viral on social media, indicating that Valentino's Narratives menswear campaign will soon begin in a full-fledged manner.

As the videos and pictures from the place went viral on social media, fans complimented the idol as the best ambassador for the brand and could not stop showering compliments on the idol. They can't wait to see more pictures of Suga for Valentino's Narratives menswear campaign.

Fans go feral as they spot the AMYGDALA singer's new promotional ads featuring the Valentino Narratives campaign in Paris.

The AMYGDALA singer enlisted for his mandatory military service on September 22, 2023, and is expected to make his return in 2025.