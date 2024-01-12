"Need a moment to breathe": ARMYs frenzied over back-to-back brand campaign ads & magazine cover releases featuring BTS' V, Jimin, and Suga

The BTS members Kim Taehyung, Suga, and Jimin continue to create a buzz on social media with their latest brand campaign advertisements and magazine cover releases, garnering praise from fans who cannot stop swooning over their new look.

BTS' V and Jimin have graced the covers for Harper's Bazaar Korea and Harper's Bazaar Japan, respectively. Meanwhile, Suga has been revealed as the face of the Italian luxury brand's The Narrative menswear advertising campaign.

While BTS' V was revealed as the face of Harper's Bazaar Korea for their upcoming February issue on January 10, 2024, the other two members were unveiled as the faces of the aforementioned projects on January 12, 2024.

Soon, the ARMYs started trending the trio's upcoming photoshoots and were over the moon watching their latest pictorial for the same. One user tweeted:

"What a way to live": Fans can't get enough of BTS' V, Jimin, and Suga's latest photoshoots for their endorsements

Harper's Bazaar Korea has unveiled the four latest pictures featuring BTS' Kim Taehyung, who will grace the media outlet's upcoming February issue in celebration of the Blue Dragon Year.

The Love Me Again singer continues to enchant fans with his bold hair choice and divine dragon look. In one photoshoot for the magazine, he radiates the aura of a dragon in a black and white outfit with a bold hair choice, and in another picture, he is spotted shirtless, radiating a nonchalant vibe.

The pre-orders for his February cover issue have already begun, and they have been sold out on the seven big e-commerce sites before its official release, showcasing his powerful influence and substantial selling power.

Jimin has been unveiled as the face of Harper's Bazaar Japan's March special, donning accessories from Tiffany & Co. in the cover pictures. The three cover pictures have been released.

In the first cover picture, he is radiating a prince-like vibe, donning Tiffany & Co's Bird on a Rock Brooch embroidered with amethyst and complementing his look with a milky white suit. In other pictures, he went for a formal look, wearing a blue shirt and black pants, and complemented his look with Tiffany & Co. rings.

In another picture, he is flaunting the brand's necklace, bangles, and rings draped in a black suit. The pre-orders for the special March edition have started.

On January 12, 2024, Valentino finally unveiled Suga as the face of their Narratives Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 collection, where the idol is embodying the new style celebrating freedom and individuality.

In his promotional advertisements for the brand, he donned a double-breasted wool and silk jacket embroidered with flowers and Bermuda shorts. He is also donning other outfits from the brand in green and pink outfits.

As the trio continues to take the internet by storm, fans can't wait to see the physical magazine cover of BTS' V and Jimin, while others are gearing up to buy the upcoming Valentino collection that Suga is endorsing. Fans are pooling a plethora of compliments about the trio, enchanting them with their impeccable fashion statements and visuals for their projects.

ARMYs are frenzied over back-to-back brand campaign ads and magazine cover releases featuring BTS' V, Jimin, and Suga.

Suga, Jimin, and Kim Taehyung are currently enlisted for their mandatory military service and expected to reunite as a group in 2025 after serving their country.