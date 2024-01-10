"THE TIMELESS AND SKIPLESS MASTERPIECE": Fans rejoice as Kim Taehyung's Layover peaks as fastest album by K-pop soloist to reach 1B streams on Spotify

On January 9, 2024, Kim Taehyung's debut album, Layover, was crowned as the fastest Korean album by a K-pop soloist to reach one billion streams on Spotify, once again creating history. As soon as fans got to know about the milestone, they took to social media to celebrate.

Fans showered the idol's album with praise, stating that they have never skipped a single track from Layover while playing it, and consider it a masterpiece. One user tweeted:

Fans are proud of BTS' Kim Taehyung's latest milestone, flood social media with congratulatory messages

Kim Taehyung released his solo debut album Layover on September 8, 2023, through Big Hit Music, featuring six tracks, with Slow Dancing as the leading number. The R&B album consists of songs like Slow Dancing, Slow Dancing instrumental, Rainy Days, Love Me Again, For Us, and Blue.

Layover became the fastest Korean album by a K-pop soloist to reach one billion streams on Spotify in less than four months, a total of 122 days.

Fans are celebrating Kim Taehyung's latest achievement on social media, showering a plethora of compliments for both the Love Me Again singer and Layover.

Meanwhile, the album has many other achievements, including being the fastest K-pop solo album to surpass 500 million streams on Spotify. V has also received a Millions Album plaque as his album surpassed 2,063,500 on its debut day on the Melon charts and entered the Melon Hall of Fame.

He also received the title of the first solo artist to become a double million-seller in Hanteo history, after selling over 2,101,974 on the Hanteo charts.

In recent updates, he was featured in the American singer Umi's latest single, Wherever u are.

He enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon. He is set to serve his country over the course of eighteen months and will be discharged by 2025.