Compose Coffee launches a large-scale promotional campaign for BTS' Kim Taehyung's latest digital single FRI(END)S

On March 15, 2024, Compose Coffee made an official announcement to celebrate the release of BTS' Kim Taehyung's digital single FRI(END)S by launching a large-scale promotional campaign.

Compose Coffee is the second-largest franchise related to the beverage in South Korea, and has chosen the singer as their model to commemorate its tenth anniversary and give tough competition to the other brands.

Big Hit Music released the much-anticipated music video for BTS' V's singleFRI(END)S on the same day. It is a love song in the pop-soul R&B genre. As of writing, the mv has garnered 5.4 million views on YouTube.

Compose Coffee is set to launch a challenge event to support Kim Taehyung's latest single

The large-scale promotional campaign will kick-off with the distribution of a special cup holder designed to match Kim Taehyung's new track's concept. It will be pink in color, representing the spring love song, and will be available in limited quantities at beverage stores in South Korea.

Secondly, the brand will be hosting a Compose Coffee & FRI(END)S Challenge event through their official Instagram. In it, the participants have to purchase a coffee drink from their stores and upload a photo with it. They have to make Kim Taehyung's signature pose, V sign, and upload it to their personal social media accounts. The event will conclude on Friday, March 22, and small gifts will be handed over to the 300 participants through a drawing.

Lastly, the brand will display BTS' Kim Taehyung's FRI(END)S music video and play the track throughout their stores in South Korea. Meanwhile, an official from the franchise shared a statement regarding the singer's latest endeavor and stated, as translated by X user @111taekim111:

"We sincerely congratulate and support BTS V's new song release. We will continue to present various activities that can strengthen the synergy between the brand and model."

Fans are excited to participate in upcoming events and are glad that Compose Coffee takes an active interest in Kim Taehyung's solo projects. It is safe to say that the idol deserves the treatment due to his significant contribution to increasing sales and social media engagement for the brand.

After the idol was announced as the brand ambassador for the franchise, they witnessed a heavy influx of 2.6 million subscribers within ten days of their official application. Currently, they have nearly 12 million people using their platform to order and customize their drinks.

Many international fans were demanding the launch of Compose Coffee stores internationally so that they could showcase their support for the singer's new ambassadorship.

Meanwhile, a post was circulating on social media where fans could see Kim Taehyung having a pleasant time with his fellow soldier friends in the military. It seemed that they were celebrating the release of his solo track with a cake and went to Compose Coffee as well.

He began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon. He was reportedly promoted to Private First Class.