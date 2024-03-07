"The eyebrow piercing. The smoke. Gagged me to oblivion": BTS' Taehyung drops FRI(END)S concept 1 photos, sending fans into an online frenzy

On March 7, 2024, Big Hit Music dropped the much-anticipated Concept Photo 1 for BTS' Kim Taehyung's upcoming digital single, FRI(END)S on X, creating quite a buzz among fans. FRI(ENDS) is a love song in the Pop Soul R&B genre. A short film for the track was dropped on the YouTube channel of HYBE LABELS, hinting at the end of a precious bond.

As Concept Photo 1 went viral on social media, the fandom could not help but gush about it. Subsequently, it became the talk of the town as Kim Taehyung was seen with an eyebrow pierced and smoking in one of the photos. Naturally, one user tweeted how the "eyebrow piercing" and the smoke "gagged" them.

"The most beautiful part of my existence": Fans praise BTS' Kim Taehyung's latest Concept Photo 1

Big Hit Music has released six pictures of BTS' Kim Taehyung, including three monochromatic and three polychromatic images. The idol can be seen donning a black suit styled with a white shirt underneath and a black tie while poking out his tongue in some of the pictures. He also flaunted an eyebrow piercing and could be seen smoking, radiating vibes of a villain.

In another photo, V could be spotted donning a casual black torn sweater styled with a t-shirt, lying on a sofa and biting the borders of his outfit. The idol was wearing a jacket and headphones and looking intently in a particular direction.

Concept Photo 1 has heightened excitement among fans, and they are sharing different reactions on social media. Fans believe that the idol had entered into his "Villain Era," and could not wait for him to execute it in the upcoming music video.

Some fans even commented that the pink-colored poster for FRI(END)S and Concept Photo 1 were narrating a completely different story. ARMYs were in dilemma about what kind of tale he would display.

Many netizens also exclaimed that "Kim Taehyung is the Moment" and the idol is "Hot," "Insane," and "the definition of perfection."

The promotional schedule for the digital single was released on March 4, 2024. The upcoming contents include the release of Concept Photo 2 and a flash video on March 11 at midnight KST and 10 pm KST, respectively.

The Teaser Version 1 and Teaser Version 2 are slated for March 10 and March midnight KST, respectively. FRI(END)S music video will be out on March 15 at 1 pm KST.

Kim Taehyung began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2024, alongside Kim Namjoon. He graduated from his five-week basic training and underwent an additional three-week additional training at the Army General Administration School.

The idol is currently deployed to the Second Military Police Corps and has reportedly been promoted to Private First Class.